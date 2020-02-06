As you know, Sen. Mitt Romney yesterday became the first senator in history to vote to remove a president of his own party from office, and he received plenty of Democrat and media praise for that. For starters, Adam Schiff was appreciative:

Adam Schiff praises Mitt Romney’s show of ‘moral courage’ with vote to convict Trump https://t.co/PhPsk26sH9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2020

Outside of Congress, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump and remains mostly in stark denial as to why, said that more Republican senators should be like Romney: