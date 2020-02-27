Yesterday, CNN’s Brian Stelter expressed concern that President Trump’s “lack of credibility” and “war on truth” could be putting the nation in peril when it comes to the coronavirus (and everything else for that matter):

If it wasn’t bad enough that somebody from CNN — a network fresh off settling a defamation lawsuit and repeatedly hosting Michael Avenatti — to accuse anybody else of a “lack of credibility, Greg Gutfeld also slammed Stelter and any other media types for never letting a crisis go to waste when there could be political points to be scored:

Many in the media aren’t self-aware enough to see it — or at least admit it.

