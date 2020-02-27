Yesterday, CNN’s Brian Stelter expressed concern that President Trump’s “lack of credibility” and “war on truth” could be putting the nation in peril when it comes to the coronavirus (and everything else for that matter):

Since the dawn of the Trump era, countless experts have warned that the president's lack of credibility would imperil the country in the event of an emergency. As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, those fears may be coming true… https://t.co/vFo8MJZV7i — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2020

If it wasn’t bad enough that somebody from CNN — a network fresh off settling a defamation lawsuit and repeatedly hosting Michael Avenatti — to accuse anybody else of a “lack of credibility, Greg Gutfeld also slammed Stelter and any other media types for never letting a crisis go to waste when there could be political points to be scored:

Hey guys this is the big one!!! Finally we get a deadly pandemic that proves all our hysteria isnt all a pathetic waste of time! https://t.co/41dsUG8RLA — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 27, 2020

Gross how media hopes for something bad to happen to a country to prove their humiliated idiocies of the past 4 years are finally validated. “The fears may be coming true…” they say hopefully. https://t.co/41dsUG8RLA — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 27, 2020

Many in the media aren’t self-aware enough to see it — or at least admit it.

