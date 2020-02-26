The world continues to watch news of the coronavirus outbreak with great interest, and surprisingly enough CNN’s Brian Stelter covered the story without instinctively trying to blame any of it on Trump.

Just kidding!

Since the dawn of the Trump era, countless experts have warned that the president's lack of credibility would imperil the country in the event of an emergency. As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, those fears may be coming true… https://t.co/vFo8MJZV7i — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2020

Nothing like an examination of somebody’s “credibility” and a lecture on the importance of truth from the network that promoted Michael Avenatti, settled a Covington defamation lawsuit and likes to host Dan Rather on “Reliable Sources.”

Leave it up to cnn to try an blame trump for the coronavirus 🤦‍♂️ — opt1mu5-pr1m3 (@Opt1mu5P) February 26, 2020

They’re nothing if not predictable.

Since the dawn of the Fake CNN News era countless experts have warned that Stelter’s lack of credibility would imperil the country news wise! But the again the folks know what FAKE news is. https://t.co/yxp7E5Pa4n — Don Martin (@doat110) February 26, 2020

You have ZERO credibility. — RChase (@rychase01) February 26, 2020

With the media fear mongering for more than 3 years their lack of credibility imperils the country emergency or not. — Tickler (@Tickeller) February 26, 2020

It is funny that you believe you have any credibility right now — JimDayton89 (@Dayton89Jim) February 26, 2020

The self-awareness level of many at CNN is sub-zero.