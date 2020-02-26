The world continues to watch news of the coronavirus outbreak with great interest, and surprisingly enough CNN’s Brian Stelter covered the story without instinctively trying to blame any of it on Trump.

Just kidding!

Nothing like an examination of somebody’s “credibility” and a lecture on the importance of truth from the network that promoted Michael Avenatti, settled a Covington defamation lawsuit and likes to host Dan Rather on “Reliable Sources.”

They’re nothing if not predictable.

The self-awareness level of many at CNN is sub-zero.

