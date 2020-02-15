As we told you earlier, after hosting Michael Avenatti dozens and dozens of times and even touting him as possible presidential material, the celebrity attorney being found guilty in the Nike extortion trial has made CNN and other media outlets look like total clowns. But instead of expressing some regret, the “Reliable Sources” newsletter blamed Fox News and “right-wing personalities” for claiming Avenatti was a “media darling”:

Frank Luntz doesn’t buy that shameless spin:

And here’s another assignment:

We look forward to NOT seeing that explored on an upcoming “Reliable Sources” or in the newsletter.

***

