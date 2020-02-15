Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti was found guilty on multiple charges yesterday in the Nike extortion trial, and a legal analyst for the cable news network that hosted him countless times (and even touted him as a possible contender for president) is now having second thoughts:

CNN's Toobin on Avenatti: 'I Feel Kind of Snookered Because I Took Him Seriously' https://t.co/Jp4TqVCBwS — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 15, 2020

.@CNN's @JeffreyToobin feels "snookered" by @MichaelAvenatti, after @Nike extortion. How could he have known Avenatti was a serial opportunist couldn't be taken at face value? If only there was someone whose job it was to sniff that out.https://t.co/uKwLpsSA42 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 15, 2020

“Snookered,” eh?

It's a major sign of poor judgment that so many people at CNN and MSNBC didn't realize that Avenatti was a train wreck in progress. https://t.co/IiWl3LymX2 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 15, 2020

No one was snookered. In their desperation to find someone to “take down Trump” they embraced an obvious con man. Everyone else saw it. 🤷‍♀️https://t.co/wGAANuxLdO — Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) February 15, 2020

Sorry folks. Anyone who heard Avenatti speak for longer than 60 seconds and took him seriously is a complete moron. That includes everyone at @CNN and everyone else in the MSM. P.T. Barnum was spot on about suckers. He just didnt know they would all work in one industry — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) February 15, 2020

Anyone who takes an obvious punk seriously is lacking gray matter https://t.co/1jaHwRaLwC — Ana Scott🇺🇸 (@bucharest98) February 15, 2020

But they wanted to believe so much.

Snookered? (Below from @Mediaite ) The problem is that Toobin then “snookered” the audience… pic.twitter.com/Vep74WvWsn — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) February 15, 2020

And often on a show called “Reliable Sources” no less!

The Trump hate TDS has clouded any judgement they had left — ❤️Canadian Kate❤️ (@kate_canadian) February 15, 2020

There was lots of “snookering” going on when the Resistance media was giddily feting Avenatti.