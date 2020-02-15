Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti was found guilty on multiple charges yesterday in the Nike extortion trial, and a legal analyst for the cable news network that hosted him countless times (and even touted him as a possible contender for president) is now having second thoughts:

“Snookered,” eh?

But they wanted to believe so much.

And often on a show called “Reliable Sources” no less!

There was lots of “snookering” going on when the Resistance media was giddily feting Avenatti.

