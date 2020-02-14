As we told you this afternoon, celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, a former favorite of media outlets such as CNN and others, was found guilty on multiple charges:

'CNN hardest hit': The Resistance's favorite lawyer Michael Avenatti has just been found guilty on all counts in Nike extortion trial https://t.co/I8dGh4ZXQG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 14, 2020

Many in the media will quietly clear their throats and slowly back away while moving on to other things, but it’s important to remember how many promoted Avenatti of the hero of the Trump era:

That would be completely embarrassing if they were capable of feeling shame.