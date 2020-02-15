Yesterday, celeb lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty on all counts in the Nike extortion trial. Fox News and others reported Avenatti as a “media darling,” and apparently that triggered CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy:

Here's how the Reliable Sources newsletter covered Avenatti's conviction: Fox (predictably) characterized Avenatti as a "media darling." Other right-wing personalities…zinging not only Avenatti but news organizations for having given him so much air time… pic.twitter.com/KzpeNvNshd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 14, 2020

The journos at CNN continue to be among the least self-aware people on the planet:

Love him or hate him, @MichaelAvenatti is a master of the media… https://t.co/iAkxcD2iDw — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 9, 2018

Gee, why would Fox News and others say Avenatti was a “media darling”?

Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy's newsletter this evening: "Fox (predictably) characterized Avenatti as a 'media darling.' Other right-wing personalities did the same" https://t.co/q6tDVARNoV — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 15, 2020

How’d you like to be featured in this montage? Are the people in it capable of embarrassment? https://t.co/l5piLPwUEg — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 15, 2020

Capable of embarrassment? It sure doesn’t look like it:

Another day, another batch of shamelessness from CNN.

Stelter defending the media's integrity and professionalism: pic.twitter.com/4tMgEq5XTm — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 15, 2020

Why would Fox do this thing that happened — Caesar Pounce 🔥 (@caeser_pounce) February 15, 2020

These two. They are a total joke and untrustworthy as "media" analysts. https://t.co/QtLzgDt646 — WhiteHousePressCorps (@whpresscorps) February 15, 2020

"Republicans pounce". — Johnny Flyover (@john1gun) February 15, 2020

As usual.