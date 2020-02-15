Yesterday, celeb lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty on all counts in the Nike extortion trial. Fox News and others reported Avenatti as a “media darling,” and apparently that triggered CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy:

The journos at CNN continue to be among the least self-aware people on the planet:

Gee, why would Fox News and others say Avenatti was a “media darling”?

Capable of embarrassment? It sure doesn’t look like it:

Another day, another batch of shamelessness from CNN.

As usual.

