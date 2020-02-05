Shortly before Trump’s State of the Union speech, there was plenty of buzz about the lack of a handshake between Trump and Nancy Pelosi. Just after Trump’s speech, Pelosi performed a precision SOTU speech page-ripping for the cameras.

After all the anger demonstrated by Pelosi and the Democrats before, during and after Trump’s speech, it’s now the House Speaker who is acting as if she’s the one who has been extending olive branches. Get a load of this spin:

Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

Something go wrong, Madam Speaker?

I guess she realizes that her page-ripping tantrum was a PR disaster. https://t.co/kujuaNryJB — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 5, 2020

That would appear to be the case.

Spare me. Your ripped up Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/594nUA9vjp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 5, 2020

You extended your hand when he was already turning, you liar https://t.co/zI3sRpy7wE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 5, 2020

You broke protocol in your introduction, then tore up his speech at the end. https://t.co/N6Vs5fZVKN — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 5, 2020

She skipped protocol when introducing him and demonstrably ripped up his speech at the end. I mean, come on. Let's not pretend that this divide isn't mutual. https://t.co/1fDsg47FdF — ACRONEON (@neontaster) February 5, 2020

