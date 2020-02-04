Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have left the building:
Omar and Tlaib are among the Democrats who have walked out.
— David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) February 5, 2020
She posted this selfie at 10:12 pm:
This is what America looks like ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/4NCDdxJsql
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 5, 2020
Others spotted leaving early are Reps. Bill Pascrell, Jr., Tim Ryan and Jackie Spier:
I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I can’t stand a liar. This man’s presidency is a national tragedy.
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) February 5, 2020
I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake.
— Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) February 5, 2020
Democrats have been leaving in a steady trickle. Jackie Speier walked out after Trump urged a ban on late term abortion
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 5, 2020
No class.
***
Related:
REPORT: Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib did not stand when Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee introduced at the #SOTU https://t.co/sk2vUQrEXg
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2020
Here's a closer look at that moment. #OUCH https://t.co/JwRUU65wQU pic.twitter.com/3di4Raic1G
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2020
‘Denied’! Nancy Pelosi’s attempted #SOTU handshake with Trump came up emptier than the House Dems’ articles of impeachment https://t.co/RqhriHn7DW
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2020