Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have left the building:

Omar and Tlaib are among the Democrats who have walked out. — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) February 5, 2020

She posted this selfie at 10:12 pm:

This is what America looks like ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/4NCDdxJsql — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 5, 2020

Others spotted leaving early are Reps. Bill Pascrell, Jr., Tim Ryan and Jackie Spier:

I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I can’t stand a liar. This man’s presidency is a national tragedy. — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) February 5, 2020

I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) February 5, 2020

Democrats have been leaving in a steady trickle. Jackie Speier walked out after Trump urged a ban on late term abortion — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 5, 2020

No class.

***

