If you’re in the pockets of the teachers’ unions, we suppose you can’t even applaud when a bright fourth-grade girl learns she’s been awarded an opportunity scholarship to attend the school of her choice.

Great @RealDonaldTrump took a stand for school choice by highlighting Janiyah Davis and the federal tax credit scholarship. Janiyah is one of many kids who have fallen victim by the attacks on school choice by special interests, leaving children waitlisted. #ITrustParents #SOTU pic.twitter.com/s3hBUvbhva — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 5, 2020

Announcing an opportunity scholarship from the podium at State of the Union is absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/XQsZQs8zk3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 5, 2020

Trump announces an opportunity scholarship will be made available to a fourth grade girl from Philadelphia, Janiyah Davis, then calls on Democrats to let other minority students have school choice. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/UgQUvhnPpa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 5, 2020

President Trump: This amazing fourth grade girl will finally get to go to the school of her choice everyone! Isn't she awesome! Democrats: pic.twitter.com/Q1fczwXpdl — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 5, 2020

A majority of Democrats remain seated without applause when Trump announces a scholarship for a 9-year-old child. #SOTU — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2020

Democrats not applauding a young black girl getting to go to a good school tells you everything you need to know about their priorities. #SOTU — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 5, 2020

Entertainingly waiting for Nancy Pelosi to throw up in her agony in 5…4…3…2…1….

The President knows that school choice is the civil rights issue of our time. Our greatest resource is our people and it’s a sin to leave a capable mind behind in the wealthiest, most prosperous country in the history of humankind. #SOTU — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 5, 2020

Let’s check in with Pelosi’s daughter to see if she applauded the little girl being awarded a scholarship:

it’s a game show! We found you an opportunity scholarship while we pillaged public schools and disparaged educators! GROSS #SOTU — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 5, 2020

Gross is right.