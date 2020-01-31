With GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander and now Sen. Lisa Murkowski saying they’ll vote “no” on extending the Senate trial for witnesses, it’s looking like the attempt to remove Trump from office is all over except for the shouting.

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York explained how, along the way, the Democrats have been their own worst enemy:

The House Democrats' arguments to the Senate apply equally, and originally, to House Democrats: A fair inquiry means witnesses. A fair inquiry means documents. A fair inquiry means evidence. House Democrats were in a hurry, cut those corners. Now it has come back on them. — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 31, 2020

The Dems don’t seem to be willing to grasp the irony.

Shorter. Live by partisan politics, die by partisan politics.

What’s galling is that they pretend they’re so noble and apolitucal. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) January 31, 2020

It would be hilarious if it weren’t so disgustingly shameless.

This pretty much wraps up this whole charade..Well said: https://t.co/pt6zvMfXO5 — CamUSC (@hadenusc) January 31, 2020

It really has been amazing to see @RepAdamSchiff complain about "fairness." But his time is up. It's time to end his sham #impeachment. https://t.co/zYYQ14OHOs — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) January 31, 2020

The democrats early on probably knew they had nothing to impeach on. They had so little Pelosi had to sit on the articles for a month. https://t.co/ikFpud0MUD — Constitution Pete (@Flatscat17) January 31, 2020

And as Chuck Schumer said this morning, the Democrats want the Senate to keep the trial going so they can find “new evidence,” even after claiming the evidence contained in the articles of impeachment the House sent over was “ironclad.”

