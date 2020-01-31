With GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander and now Sen. Lisa Murkowski saying they’ll vote “no” on extending the Senate trial for witnesses, it’s looking like the attempt to remove Trump from office is all over except for the shouting.

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York explained how, along the way, the Democrats have been their own worst enemy:

The Dems don’t seem to be willing to grasp the irony.

It would be hilarious if it weren’t so disgustingly shameless.

And as Chuck Schumer said this morning, the Democrats want the Senate to keep the trial going so they can find “new evidence,” even after claiming the evidence contained in the articles of impeachment the House sent over was “ironclad.”

