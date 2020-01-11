As we told you last night, after initial repeated denials, Iran finally admitted that they did, in fact, shoot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, saying it was an accident.

After attempting to foment anti-U.S. sentiment among the population after the killing of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s lie followed by the admission has sparked protests not against America, but against the regime:

Iranian protesters demand that Khamenei quit over plane downing: video on Twitter https://t.co/G5zImBWliG — Reuters Iran (@ReutersIran) January 11, 2020

The Iranian leadership might be going all-out with the anti-US propaganda videos, but many aren’t falling for it:

Live look at the protests in Iran where the people are chanting “death to the dictator.”

pic.twitter.com/r60nK7LFAb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2020

Today all the videos from Iran show the scale of ongoing protests in Tehran. Iranian protesters are demanding Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei step down after the regime shot down a Ukrainian plane & killed 176 people. Are the US media and well known actresses covering this? pic.twitter.com/SLjnSK8408 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 11, 2020

Protests break out in Tehran #Iran tonight following Gov. admission of unintentionally shooting down Ukrainian plane (176 died, 82 Iranian). “Down with Khamenei” “We don’t want an Islamic Republic” are some of slogans. BBC video: pic.twitter.com/1i5OfaL0WY — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 11, 2020

More protests in Iran: In front of Tehran Polytechnic University: “Death to the Islamic Republic, down with Khamenei” pic.twitter.com/1KrL99XGKQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2020

Visibly daunted by the presence of protesters, Iran's riot police are using tear gas to disperse them. Tehran's streets are abuzz tonight with anti-regime protests. People are indignant with the regime for shooting down a civilian aircraft that killed 176 people. Be their voice pic.twitter.com/rBWKHzC7lz — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 11, 2020

There're anti-regime protests happening in Iran. Most recent footage from Esfahan: People chant: "Reza Shah! Rest in peace!" Tonight, people's anger with their rulers has driven many to the streets. Iranians aren't rallying around the flag after the death of #Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/YRt5gz2Dvw — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 11, 2020

The last rounds of protests in Iran we're mainly outside of the largest cities, mainly working class, and mainly driven by young males. The protests starting now after gov admit they mistakingly shot airliner seems to be driven by students, women, middle class… https://t.co/2qWRAedhOh — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 11, 2020

“They lie and say the enemy is America, our enemy is right here in #Iran.”

Anti regime protests in Esfahan, #Iran. pic.twitter.com/32BPSj7GbR — فالح الشبلي (@falih_448) January 11, 2020

Is this a Chernobyl moment for the regime in Teheran? https://t.co/ur3upYuypM — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) January 11, 2020

It turns out plenty of Iranians loathed Soleimani, opposed the terrorism he spread, and don’t like the regime lying to them about shooting down a passenger plane. And they’re risking quite a bit by protesting publicly — https://t.co/c5P2VmLyHB — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 11, 2020

It turns out ? Come on Jake you had to know this before today. — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) January 11, 2020

So, Trump is going to get credit for the outbreak of protests against the Iranian Regime. That's how this works, right? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 11, 2020

Instagram and its parent company Facebook are removing posts that voice support for slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani to comply with US sanctions, a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Business https://t.co/oKELIejz17 — CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2020

