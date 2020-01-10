Breaking news right now out of the Middle East where Iran is admitting it shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 by accident:
BREAKING: Iran's military admits shooting down Flight 752, citing 'human error' – AP
— BNO News (@BNONews) January 11, 2020
#Iran 🇮🇷 state TV, citing military sources, says country "unintentionally" shot down #Ukraine 🇺🇦 #Flight752 plane because of human errorhttps://t.co/aI83Ob8QCU
— Saad (@SaadAbedine) January 11, 2020
Iranian spokesman confirms that the IRGC ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukrainian Flight 752. https://t.co/rUdfvsBEpO
— 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙡 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙗 (@IntelCrab) January 11, 2020
🔴BREAKING Iran backs down, admits accidental #العربية_عاجل downing of Ukrainian plane Flight 752 https://t.co/O4NW8quDQe
— Expose Zee Wolf (@PKellyHardwa822) January 11, 2020
***