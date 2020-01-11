In reality, Iran responded to the killing of Qasem Soleimani by launching 15 missiles at coalition bases in Iraq, fortunately killing no one — it was a far cry from World War 3, which started trending on Twitter.

However, the Fars News Agency, pretty much a propaganda arm of the Iranian government, seems to be airing a fantasy retaliation in which members of Soleimani’s Quds Force avenge him by coming to the United States, blowing up the Capitol building, and then moving on to infiltration of the White House, where a terrorist lobs a grenade into the Oval Office. (We think President Trump had already been killed by gunfire though.)

Also, the whole thing appears to be planned and executed by a group of about six to ten men.

We can’t place the movie from which they got the footage of the Capitol blowing up; maybe you can.

Iran’s latest propaganda video is a doozy. The Qods Force blows up the Capitol dome, captures the White House, and kills Donald Trump — to avenge Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/6QLML3S6h3 — Mike (@Doranimated) January 11, 2020

We kind of hate to be sharing Iranian propaganda, but the entertainment value is through the roof.

