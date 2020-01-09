As we told you earlier, House Democrats are getting increasingly frustrated by Nancy Pelosi’s stall tactics with the impeachment articles. Many Democrats have said it’s time to get the process moving and stop stalling, and earlier this morning that included House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith:

Democrat Rep. Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services committee says Nancy Pelosi should stop delaying, send impeachment articles to Senate. Pelosi has no leverage. Her caucus is revolting. pic.twitter.com/LtMOYFSiAR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 9, 2020

Q: “Is it time, chairman?”

A: “I think it is.”

However, Rep. Smith didn’t maintain that attitude for very long, and somebody obviously had a chat with him:

I misspoke this morning, I do believe we should do everything we can to force the Senate to have a fair trial. If the Speaker believes that holding on to the articles for a longer time will help force a fair trial in the Senate, then I wholeheartedly support that decision. — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) January 9, 2020

I am concerned that Senator McConnell won’t have a fair trial and I am with the Speaker that we should do everything we can to ensure he does. Ultimately, I do want the articles sent to the Senate for the very simple reason that I want the impeachment process to go forward. — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) January 9, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz might know what caused the fast flip-flop:

Did somebody get sent to the Principal’s office? https://t.co/IApj26cgtK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 9, 2020

Gee, that was a fast turnaround! What happened (because “I misspoke” sure seems like a stretch)?

Student: What does a party whip do? Me: pic.twitter.com/tNHtvX9MhI — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 9, 2020

I think I’ve pieced together the sequence of events: pic.twitter.com/hHkiMk6UPT — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 9, 2020

Yes, that’s probably the best way to sum up what took place.

Aww, did you get put in timeout for wrongthink? https://t.co/RlGhYRZ6oq — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) January 9, 2020

What did Pelosi threaten you with? https://t.co/qtPTeqPkcc — Paula (@psolo1953) January 9, 2020

***

Related:

Senate Dems running for president have just now realized Nancy Pelosi threw them under the bus with her DOPEY impeachment strategy