Dems appear to be just now realizing that Nancy Pelosi’s dopey impeachment strategy to delay the start of the Senate trial is throwing every Dem Senator running for President under the proverbial bus. From NBC News:

Sen. Booker says an impeachment trial could deal a “big, big blow” to his Democratic presidential campaign by keeping him away from Iowa in the final weeks before the Feb. 3 caucuses. https://t.co/azCQ5ldf60 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 9, 2020

Not just Sen. Cory Booker. There’s Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet as well:

Or maybe her plan all along was to boost Joe Biden at the expense of Bernie and Warren?

At what point do we start asking whether Pelosi has 2020 Dem Primary calculations in holding impeachment papers? Her strategy clearly isn’t based on impacting Senate consideration at this point. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 8, 2020

If she drops it next week she virtually guarantees Biden will be in Iowa without Bernie or Warren to close the Iowa caucus campaign. Just saying. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 8, 2020

Senate Dems told her yesterday enough was enough:

Senate Democrats break with Pelosi over impeachment trial “The longer it goes on the less urgent it becomes,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) “So if it’s serious and urgent, send them over. If it isn’t, don’t send it over” ⁦@heatherscope⁩ https://t.co/oP6xRWLNE6 — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 8, 2020

House Dems are beginning to fall as well:

!!! Pelosi’s own chairman is saying it’s time to send articles. She’s losing more Democrats each day https://t.co/nOvOgCXSdE — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 9, 2020

And, according to TIME, Pelosi got this brilliant idea from watching cable TV:

In new @TIME profile: Speaker Pelosi got idea to withhold impeachment articles from watching John Dean on CNN. https://t.co/0GuN6o9h9o pic.twitter.com/2llM9dhEdp — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 9, 2020

A tactical genius she’s not:

