California Gov. Gavin Newsom kicked off 2020 by doing a little bragging:

Happy New Year! What an incredible decade. We’ve accomplished so much in CA by standing up for our values and taking on some of the biggest issues — from healthcare to gun violence to climate change. Let’s keep it going. Here’s to 2020 and the decade ahead!! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 1, 2020

At that point there was a massive wave of people pointing out the delusion and lack of self-awareness contained in that tweet, and here’s a thread that brutally sums it all up:

California in 2019: – dangerous, unprecedented black-outs – homeless pop. increased 130,000 to 151,000 – homebuilding *declined* 20% – 200k person exodus = first-ever loss of congressional seat All the result of your failure to confront reality & show courage for a change. https://t.co/lPneTuErlr — Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 2, 2020

Instead of holding PG&E to account you bailed it out Instead of building new homes you imposed rent rationing Instead of fighting poverty & fixing schools you made college athletes millionaires Instead of protecting clean air you tried to kill our largest source of clean power — Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 2, 2020

Instead of standing up to the unions you helped them ban freelancers Instead of taking responsibility for homeless crisis you helped create you blame Trump Instead of governing you write juvenile tweets in a narcissistic run for president At least Nero played the fiddle — Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 2, 2020

As was mentioned in that threat, Newsom naturally blames President Trump for many of the problems in his own state.

Gavin Newsom exists in a "progressive" bubble. Facts and reality are not welcome. https://t.co/Pm7ROaR9Ak — Day Williams (@Owlmanyeyes) January 2, 2020

Hey- but we got straws banned! What a win 😉 — The Dept of Common Sense (@ReykjavikEmilio) January 2, 2020

Newsom’s idea of what constitutes “success” is truly amazing.

