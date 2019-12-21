As Twitchy reported in September, Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin read a “chilling” piece about homelessness in California in the Washington Post. The Post reported that President Trump was getting ready to intervene: “Among the ideas under consideration are razing existing tent camps for the homeless, creating new temporary facilities, and refurbishing existing government facilities.” “What inhumane treatment will he sanction for the unhoused?” Bodin asked, referring to the detention centers at the border.

So despite the Trump administration’s efforts to help California get people off the streets and into housing, Gov. Gavin Newsom is suggesting Trump and the GOP do more. Watch … he seems really ticked off at a reporter asking him questions about what’s been done by California to help the homeless. Sure, money’s been spent … but where did it go?

.@GavinNewsom lashes out at @realDonaldTrump @GOP for not helping solve California’s homeless crisis … in spin room after #DemDebate last night pic.twitter.com/RcqzIMyKAE — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) December 20, 2019

California is asking President Trump for federal taxpayer help to solve its homeless and high-cost-of-housing crisis. https://t.co/GTJUf2NJd0 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 21, 2019

Is everyone in California completely lacking in self-awareness? — Jenny Anne (@tantrumblue1) December 21, 2019

This Clown Governor blocks the gov't every which way from Sunday on everything and now he is whining. He and the rest of the Dems from that area have created this and they need to fix it. — Jimmy Burris (@JBurrisRealtor) December 20, 2019

I remember Trump offering help and was told to butt out… — Sandy (@Sandy31528462) December 20, 2019

In case you didn't think this was a manufactured shakedown operation — Ron Bassilian (R) (@Ron4California) December 20, 2019

Furthermore, isn't it astonishing that a BILLION DOLLARS is not enough to fix the homeless problem. Of course it's not enough when they're misspending the money. Someone needs to audit the homeless funds. Because I think they're using that money to cover other debts, ie bonds. — Global Awareness 101 (@Mononoke__Hime) December 21, 2019

I have a proposal for him – we will give him more federal funding if he will enforce the federal immigration laws of this country in his state and stop sanctuary cities in his state. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) December 21, 2019

I would like Trump to solve California’s homeless problem on one condition. He gets to do it without the input of people in charge of California’s government and cities. It’s not the price of housing, it’s mostly drug addicts and mentally ill people. Trump would get it done. — George (@geo94553) December 20, 2019

They didn’t even want him on the ballot there. — Jeremy Baker (@JermzBaker) December 21, 2019

@TheDemocrats have controlled BOTH chambers of the @CAlegislature for nearly EVERY year since 1959. Democrats hold every statewide office. Yet, corrupt politicians like @GavinNewsom somehow blame Donald Trump and the GOP. pic.twitter.com/ldYJzXtqBA — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) December 21, 2019

So … he refuses to follow federal mandates when it suits him yet expects the whole country to fix a problem his policies and those of his predecessors has created. Am I missing something? — 🎄a holly juli christmas🎄 (@ImJuliCaldwell) December 21, 2019

Gavin just bragged on Twitter about how great and “progressive” his state is. CA has received billions in aid and they have continued to squander it. Gavin & CA reps need to take care of this homelessness crisis. He signed up for this job! — VeronicaCorningstone (@andreaUSA7373) December 21, 2019

Literally a state and local issue — x-FlaneurFlav (@MarkKelsoHelmet) December 20, 2019

#California has nobody to blame but #Democrats for literally every steaming pile they are faced with today. It used to be a beautiful state full of beautiful cities until those folks got their hands on it. — Tyler Hand (@TylerEHand) December 20, 2019

Because republicans are clearly to blame for the liberal policy failures in California. Homeless issues steadily increased over the last 20 years. He didn't help when he was mayor of SF or Lt. Governor. Now Trump has to fix it? He just wants more money to hand out to his friends. — Larry Wright (@LarryWright27) December 21, 2019

He is so elitist, and condescending. It's like he can't believe he's being questioned. — BestServedCold ⭐⭐⭐ (@waitnonperpwalk) December 20, 2019

CA has a huge tax surplus and we have already voted a billion dollars to fix homelessness. He’s just looking to blame someone else for the problem. — Phillip May (@pharvey2001) December 21, 2019

What a joke. — Kevin Gutzman (@KevinGutzman) December 20, 2019

I live in California's capital and am surrounded by homeless. The only reason Newson can survive politically is because of the strong Trump economy. — James Dante (@JamesDante9) December 20, 2019

This was expected. Refer back to disaster relief to Puerto Rico. This is Democrat playbook 101. When your own failed policies dont work. Blame Trump. — thefirebirdman (@jimmyz_73) December 21, 2019

How to be educated and an idiot, Gavin Newsom. — Russ Sacco (@RussSacco) December 21, 2019

This State spends billions on illegal immigrants by ignoring federal law. They have chosen illegals over the homeless. Why should the federal government help a state that ignores federal law? — CU fan (@sandylargo) December 21, 2019

Maybe if they weren’t taking our tax dollars and spending it in illegals who don’t deserve to get any of our US tax dollars at all , California could pay for its own citizens who are suffering from homelessness, hunger , and mental disability — deplorable dad (@deplorabledad2) December 21, 2019

Is this guy nuts? — Keeping it Simple! Steven A. McNerney🇺🇸 (@egatz4u2) December 21, 2019

Let me guess, he would like the money sent without strings attached? — Poken24 (@DeplorableInGA) December 21, 2019

A problem entirely of their own making that has been subsidized by most of the rest of the nation for decades. 🖕 — Karl Lieber (@kbrunolieber) December 21, 2019

Pound sand, Newsom. — Privileged 🎅🏻🎄☃️Parker (@Skonialo) December 21, 2019

Los Angeles voters approved $1.2 billion in housing for the homeless years ago … where is it? In Oakland, they’re thinking of moving the homeless onto cruise ships. What a nightmare.

