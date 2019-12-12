Earlier today, Twitchy reported on Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s plan to help the homeless in his city: a warehouse full of garbage bins for homeless people who need a safe place to store their belongings. “The new Bin site will be filled with community spaces and resources,” he tweeted.

This news follows news that Los Angeles has yet to complete a single building three years after voters approved $1.2 billion in housing for the homeless — and found that it would cost an average of $531,373 to build each apartment.

Oakland is faring about as well with dealing with its homeless problem, and Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kapan has proposed moving about 1,000 homeless people to a cruise ship docked at the port of Oakland.

Cruise ships being considered to house homeless in Oakland https://t.co/GSkUvnArKc pic.twitter.com/RPrb1oMJ93 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) December 12, 2019

What about a big cruise ship thats built on the land. Like a land houseboat. How about that. — away in a mango 👶🥭 (@ilovepets420) December 12, 2019

Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter. — Roopert (@Roopert42) December 12, 2019

Do you want pirates? Cause this is how you get pirates. — Architeuthis (@ArchiteuthCrux) December 12, 2019

Lol. This sounds like an misconceived repackaging of debtors prison ships. — Josh Offenhartz (@Johartz) December 12, 2019

Uhhh I feel like England tried this and that's how we got Australia. — CB🐻 (@MindAlteredPod) December 12, 2019

this sounds like some evil plot to push homeless people out into the ocean. pic.twitter.com/wzozBRdT1x — PlayerMick (@_PlayerMick_) December 12, 2019

With local governments history of shipping their homeless to other cities, I find a city's plan to literally put the homeless on SHIPS to be problematic. — Clark Crimcops (@CCCriminalcops) December 12, 2019

Honestly, even when they are full of not bums, cruise ships are not a place you want to be when people are ill. — 2Zippos (@2Zippos) December 13, 2019

Awesome remember the noro virus on all those cruise ships. 🤣 Go ahead and bring it to the dock. — Mr Squiggles (@AussieWild) December 12, 2019

What could possibly go wrong? Do you WANT to wipe them all out with one communicable disease? Oh, right…maybe? — Heidi (aka the wiz) (@heidithewiz) December 12, 2019

Should we allow more housing in California to increase the supply and reduce cost? No way, let's just rent a cruise ship for hobos. — Non-Essential Consultants, LLC (@la_ims) December 12, 2019

@jabroni_mike Ocean Hobos. VAGABONDS OF THE SEA — Clyde Cash (@clydethecash) December 12, 2019

There is a fenced up above ground parking garage behind city hall… — Jon Q Public (@95bravo1994) December 12, 2019

This is the most Oakland solution for an easily solved problem. — Magnum Thick Sharpie (@CanadiEnby) December 12, 2019

Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas?! — Jamie (@jamiejamo510) December 12, 2019

Y'all will try anything before providing actual housing — The 4th Hoodkage (@TokenBK1) December 12, 2019

Portland needs more housing.

– Why don't we force businesses to host tent cities in their lobbies? Oakland needs more housing.

– We could use cruise ships, maybe? San Francisco needs more housing.

– Maybe some experimental tiny house thing? — Jared Walczak (@JaredWalczak) December 12, 2019

What about those apartments made out of shipping containers that cost around $35,000 to convert? Las Vegas has some to show off.

And these are the solutions coastal progressives are coming up with.

