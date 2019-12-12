Earlier this year, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti praised a new effort to end homelessness: murals.

Now, you may have thought to yourselves at the time that it didn’t sound like a very effective solution to L.A.’s homelessness problem … and you were right. But little did you know that Garcetti had another brilliant idea up his sleeve.

Are you ready for this?

Trash bins! Trash bins will fix everything!

Because homelessness can definitely be solved by giving the homeless more room to store their stuff.

Maybe Garcetti is actually hoping that homeless people will move into the storage bins and solve homelessness that way?

