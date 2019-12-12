Earlier this year, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti praised a new effort to end homelessness: murals.

To end homelessness, we have to recognize our common humanity. The #DearNeighborLA murals send a strong message of support for housing homeless Angelenos. The first mural highlights LaShawn, a homeless mother in South L.A. who is working to provide for her son. pic.twitter.com/0wmg5LbrLB — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) May 7, 2019

Now, you may have thought to yourselves at the time that it didn’t sound like a very effective solution to L.A.’s homelessness problem … and you were right. But little did you know that Garcetti had another brilliant idea up his sleeve.

Are you ready for this?

Trash bins! Trash bins will fix everything!

Thanks to the support of our City Council, we are doubling storage for Skid Row residents who need a safe place to store their belongings. The new Bin site will be filled with community spaces and resources to support nearly every Angeleno experiencing homelessness in Skid Row. pic.twitter.com/UPoiZyp8gM — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) December 11, 2019

Because homelessness can definitely be solved by giving the homeless more room to store their stuff.

Is this a bad jokes? Garbage bins? — HomelessInLongBeach (@HomelessinLBC) December 12, 2019

Maybe Garcetti is actually hoping that homeless people will move into the storage bins and solve homelessness that way?

Trash cans? Wow 😳 — Laura Kate Jones (@LK_inLA) December 11, 2019

Garbage cans to put their Only Belongings in… That made them feel better… 👍 — Rob🎙🇺🇸 (KI4NGE) (@norriski4nge) December 12, 2019

So you have a warehouse full of trash cans… and you see this as a win? Seriously, this is the best you can do? — Brian Dickson (@BrianDickson) December 11, 2019

Trash cans. That's the big solution to the most horrific public health crisis an American city has faced in 75 years. TRASH CANS. Throw your entire administration in these things. You're all trash. https://t.co/xtmWIevvBb — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) December 12, 2019

This is their answer?? Good grief. It’s like a parody. It’s tragically wrong on so many levels. https://t.co/aGKHKveczB — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) December 12, 2019

This isn’t something to be proud of — ashley river (@politicsNstuff1) December 11, 2019

A metaphor for your mayorship. — Very Tired (@jakewhite77) December 12, 2019

***

