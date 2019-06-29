Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, is not unlike California Gov. Gavin Newsom when it comes to being frequent critics of Trump’s environmental policies that don’t match up with the wants of climate change alarmist progressives. Here’s one such tweet from earlier this year:

At all levels of government, it is our responsibility to protect the health of our people and safeguard our environment. We won’t allow the Trump Administration to stall the progress we’ve made here in L.A. to take toxic fumes out of our air. https://t.co/j2qVSTCVyV — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) February 22, 2019

Meanwhile, in Garcetti’s own city:

You have to see it to believe it: 12 tons of uncollected garbage, swarming with rats, are stinking up LA's Famed Fashion District, threatening 1000s of workers and customers. @NBCLA I-Team called @MayorOfLA about it, and he orders a clean up. Story on NBC4 at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/RI2WWpTHud — Joel Grover (@JoelNBCLA) June 28, 2019

WOW.

Do I understand correctly? Mayor Garcetti and City Hall didn't know about this? Or did they know about it and do nothing until the media showed up? https://t.co/kbSf1KrYIr — Joel Engel (@joelengel) June 29, 2019

Too busy calling Trump bad for the environment?

Maybe this is where we Californians should be concentrating our concerns. #3rdworldcalifornia #nbcstreetsofshame https://t.co/GbisWYiL4F — Cheryl Phillips (@cherylfran) June 29, 2019

Eventually that particular mess got cleaned up:

Sanitation crews cleared away 12 tons of rat-infested trash last night from this site in ⁦@LAFashionDist⁩ , after ⁦@NBCLA⁩ ITeam called ⁦@MayorOfLA⁩ about the public health hazard. The city had received 23 calls on 311 but failed to clean mess til I-Team report pic.twitter.com/aiIGUHjByV — Joel Grover (@JoelNBCLA) June 28, 2019

So now California’s progressive politicians can go back to saying how bad Republicans are for the environment and pretend all their other self-inflicted problems either don’t exist or blame them on Trump.