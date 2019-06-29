Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, is not unlike California Gov. Gavin Newsom when it comes to being frequent critics of Trump’s environmental policies that don’t match up with the wants of climate change alarmist progressives. Here’s one such tweet from earlier this year:

Meanwhile, in Garcetti’s own city:

Trending

WOW.

Too busy calling Trump bad for the environment?

Eventually that particular mess got cleaned up:

So now California’s progressive politicians can go back to saying how bad Republicans are for the environment and pretend all their other self-inflicted problems either don’t exist or blame them on Trump.

Tags: californiaGavin NewsomLos Angeles