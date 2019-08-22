A few days ago, failing presidential candidate Andrew Yang suggested that America explore using shipping containers as housing for low-income Americans:

I was in a shipping container apartment in Las Vegas that cost only $30,000 and was downright appealing. There are things we can do to make housing more affordable for many Americans. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 11, 2019

It’s “very comfortable,” he said:

Just visited a prototype for affordable housing units made out of shipping containers that cost about $35,000 each. Very comfortable. pic.twitter.com/70AY3AYZAf — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 24, 2019

As luck would have it, Britain already uses this type of housing for homeless people. The verdict? It’s “mental torture”:

‘Living here is mental torture’ Lulu Abu Baker and her 4 children – including one with severe autism – have been living in a converted shipping container since December.https://t.co/XZkQk4nI32 pic.twitter.com/lQRAPTJiSm — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) August 21, 2019

And “not for human beings”:

'This is a place for animals – not for human beings.' Lulu Akubaker tells Sky News the converted shipping container she lives in in Ealing is not fit for her family. She was offered it as temporary accommodation by the local council. More here: https://t.co/THhDUfe0Vo pic.twitter.com/GFWc4axlsy — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 21, 2019

And how does anyone “live in those kind of conditions”?

"I don't know how anyone can live in those kind of conditions." Kai Gunner lived in temporary accommodation as a teenager. He says it's "disgusting" that families are having to live in converted shipping containers.#Sunrise More here: https://t.co/yrzudCGlKY pic.twitter.com/ZLGyjDKlXv — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 21, 2019

“It’s shameful,” they said:

It's shameful that in one of the wealthiest countries children are being made to live in shipping containers. Gov needs to build more social housing, properly fund local authorities & work to ensure people are living in safe and secure housing immediatelyhttps://t.co/jyyf7MQwnt — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) August 21, 2019

We’re sure things will be different in America though.

***