A few days ago, failing presidential candidate Andrew Yang suggested that America explore using shipping containers as housing for low-income Americans:

It’s “very comfortable,” he said:

As luck would have it, Britain already uses this type of housing for homeless people. The verdict? It’s “mental torture”:

Trending

And “not for human beings”:

And how does anyone “live in those kind of conditions”?

“It’s shameful,” they said:

We’re sure things will be different in America though.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Yang