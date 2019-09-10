Let’s give a big round of applause to The Washington Post for wording their headline to trigger the TDS-afflicted as much as possible: “Trump pushing for major crackdown on homeless camps in California.”

A “major crackdown” on homeless camps? What, is his just going to send in paramilitary troops to beat the homeless to death and bulldoze the godawful camps where they live? Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin fears the worst.

This is chilling. @realDonaldTrump wants to "crackdown" on homelessness and put people into "government facilities." We've buried refugee children held hostage in his damn facilities. What inhumane treatment will he sanction for the unhoused? https://t.co/ANg3TrXkX7 — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) September 10, 2019

“What inhumane treatment will he sanction for the unhoused?” Well, house them, for one thing.

Oh. I don't know. Roof over heads. Three squares a day. Clothes and basic hygiene? That orange hued bastard is evil I tell ya. https://t.co/GS7tzJPuO7 — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) September 10, 2019

The Post reports:

President Trump has ordered White House officials to launch a sweeping effort to address homelessness in California, citing the state’s growing crisis, according to four government officials aware of the effort. The planning has intensified in recent weeks. Administration officials have discussed using the federal government to get homeless people off the streets of Los Angeles and other cities and into new government-backed facilities, according to two officials briefed on the planning. But it is unclear how they could accomplish this and what legal authority they would use. It is also unclear whether the state’s Democratic politicians would cooperate with Trump, who has sought to embarrass them over the homelessness crisis with repeated attacks on their competency. … Among the ideas under consideration are razing existing tent camps for the homeless, creating new temporary facilities, and refurbishing existing government facilities, two officials said. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because the planning hasn’t been publicly revealed. The changes would attempt to give the federal government a larger role in supervising housing and health care for residents.

So President Trump wants the feds to move in and do something about the homelessness problem in Los Angeles by moving the homeless indoors into either new or refurbished government facilities and supervise health care for residents because the city apparently can’t figure out how to do it.

The "inhumane treatment" already exists on the streets of your city thanks to your lack of leadership and solutions for this crisis. Three people per day die on your streets and you do nothing. https://t.co/RN8R0NE5Wj — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 10, 2019

If you REALLY cared about your community you would WELCOME assistance from the federal government. But your blind hatred for the president is more important to you than having safe, clean streets for the citizens of your district. You should be ashamed. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 10, 2019

Mike doesn’t care about 90066. Here at Taco Bell on Venice and Inglewood in Mar Vista 3 guys shooting heroin. This is REAL TIME – they won’t be arrested. There are families eating inside the #TacoBell while junkies are shooting up in #MikeBonin’s UNSAFE district pic.twitter.com/IdegxAMCou — Dino DeMilio (@dino101) September 10, 2019

But God forbid President Trump help solve this crisis! — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 10, 2019

I went to mail something at the #MarVista Post Office and this is a REAL TIME picture of the homeless encampment filth in #MikeBonin’s Mar Vista Post Office pic.twitter.com/7uGhSD2AUO — Dino DeMilio (@dino101) September 10, 2019

Man, glad those "No Trespassing" signs are there. Otherwise people might try and sleep there or something. — Jonathan Whitbey (@JRWhitbey) September 10, 2019

But it's the Damn straws. The straws are ruining it for everyone. — Mister Crowley⭐⭐⭐ (@MisterCrowley5) September 10, 2019

"What's happening on skid row in LA is preferable to the bad orange man intervening." https://t.co/RN8R0NE5Wj — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 10, 2019

Hey, our streets are filled with bums shitting and shooting up on it and it’s all Donald Trump’s fault because reasons and orange man bad https://t.co/ZgiNDdkvVg — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 10, 2019

You tolerate shit and hypodermic needles on our sidewalks https://t.co/uOriwehoqp — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 10, 2019

Wait a minute. Who did you bury? — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) September 10, 2019

Hey Mike – when does the typhoid breakout start to worry you? Is the potential leprosy breakout worrying you at all? Do you care? — Curtis Spicoli (@bginna) September 10, 2019

Wait, so you want to refuse help while people die on the streets? — Rob D (@dueckman123) September 10, 2019

Clean it up then Mike…….. — The B D Maloney former Esquire(Still under appeal) (@bmaloney7861) September 10, 2019

Homeless shelters = government facilities. Councilman, I will sponsor your first three credits at @LACityCollege. — Acceleratas 🇺🇸 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@Acceleratas) September 10, 2019

Obama built the cages. You know that, right. What is your solution for the homeless on your streets — Craig (@CH174) September 10, 2019

Well then what are YOU going to do about the homeless problem??? — Molon Labe, Motherf'ers!!! (@xMOLONLABEx) September 10, 2019

LOL you’re a joke. So is the state of your city. Congrats. You’re absolutely terrible at your job. — Deplorable Guy (@deplorable_guy2) September 10, 2019

Meanwhile 3 homeless die a day in your city. Tell me again what you're doing to help? I know u don't care. — Richie McRich (@Rogueinvestor1) September 10, 2019

You're right. It's much more humane to let a person spend the rest of his life eating out of trash cans. — Filthy Comfortable (@FilthyComforta2) September 10, 2019

LA City Councilperson @MikeBonin is willing to refuse federal help and keep the #homeless on the street just because that help would come from a certain president. https://t.co/n2jMb7fVMU — Acceleratas 🇺🇸 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@Acceleratas) September 10, 2019

Assistance is finally being offered on a national level for the homeless epidemic that your inactions have helped create and you Grandstandingly slap it away??!?

You are knowingly condemning more human beings to death.

Three on average every day in Los Angeles. That is chilling https://t.co/tb0UNJgv40 — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) September 10, 2019

And what are you doing and have done to help the homeless other than complaining about Trump trying to help? How many years on city council? — cslimfu (@cslimfu) September 10, 2019

WOW; maybe you and the LA City Council should employ policies aimed at curing your city's awful homelessness problem versus POTUS, who is taking ACTION!!!! — Abe Woodhull 🇺🇸 (@LibertyLover70) September 10, 2019

You are the same type of short-sighted partisan Leftist that caused the problem in the first place because you didn't want mental health "facilities" because some people in them were mean. Now we have the mentally ill on their own on the streets. And you want to leave them there. — Garth Velurex (@GarVelurex) September 10, 2019

I’m pretty sure the homeless can hardly stand any more of your “good intentions”. Your city is a shithole, but at least you are “trying”, eh? — Truth As I See It (@joe_webmonger) September 10, 2019

So who's running the government in your state/city again? — Full Frontal Yeti (@BigWyo626) September 10, 2019

Not chilling-but actual leadership dealing with a problem. — just one of the super elite🇺🇸 (@KFerrugia) September 10, 2019

Yeah let's do nothing and let the bubonic plague take care of the homeless. You're a special kind of stupid. With councilmen like you, no wonder LA is a sh*thole. — Rob Jones (@robnemesis007) September 10, 2019

Good lord you’re an idiot — G out (@hawkmann8000) September 10, 2019

The guy doesn’t get that the crackdown isn’t on the homeless … it’s on him for being terrible at his job.

Scott Presler to the rescue … again?

I’m here at a homeless camp in Los Angeles, CA. We’re going to come clean it up on September 21st. The world needs to see this. It’s worse than Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/3iGd2oOvYo — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 10, 2019

