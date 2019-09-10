Let’s give a big round of applause to The Washington Post for wording their headline to trigger the TDS-afflicted as much as possible: “Trump pushing for major crackdown on homeless camps in California.”

A “major crackdown” on homeless camps? What, is his just going to send in paramilitary troops to beat the homeless to death and bulldoze the godawful camps where they live? Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin fears the worst.

“What inhumane treatment will he sanction for the unhoused?” Well, house them, for one thing.

The Post reports:

President Trump has ordered White House officials to launch a sweeping effort to address homelessness in California, citing the state’s growing crisis, according to four government officials aware of the effort.

The planning has intensified in recent weeks. Administration officials have discussed using the federal government to get homeless people off the streets of Los Angeles and other cities and into new government-backed facilities, according to two officials briefed on the planning.

But it is unclear how they could accomplish this and what legal authority they would use. It is also unclear whether the state’s Democratic politicians would cooperate with Trump, who has sought to embarrass them over the homelessness crisis with repeated attacks on their competency.

Among the ideas under consideration are razing existing tent camps for the homeless, creating new temporary facilities, and refurbishing existing government facilities, two officials said. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because the planning hasn’t been publicly revealed. The changes would attempt to give the federal government a larger role in supervising housing and health care for residents.

So President Trump wants the feds to move in and do something about the homelessness problem in Los Angeles by moving the homeless indoors into either new or refurbished government facilities and supervise health care for residents because the city apparently can’t figure out how to do it.

The guy doesn’t get that the crackdown isn’t on the homeless … it’s on him for being terrible at his job.

Scott Presler to the rescue … again?

