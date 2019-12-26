In a tweet this morning, President Trump had some harsh words to say about Nancy Pelosi’s district in California as well as the progressive leadership of the state:
Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019
California Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t take well to that criticism, and immediately disputed everything Trump claimed. Oh, wait — no he didn’t. Instead Newsom compared Trump to a scene in the Jim Carrey movie version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”:
I imagine Trump’s Christmas to be like that scene when the Grinch yells “I’m an idiot!” and his echo yells back “you’re an idiot!!” https://t.co/zntn5LcrFD
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 26, 2019
Does there seem to be a bit of deflection in that tweet?
We noticed that too!
Newsom recently claimed that California was “leaving Trump in the dust.”