In a tweet this morning, President Trump had some harsh words to say about Nancy Pelosi’s district in California as well as the progressive leadership of the state:

Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

California Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t take well to that criticism, and immediately disputed everything Trump claimed. Oh, wait — no he didn’t. Instead Newsom compared Trump to a scene in the Jim Carrey movie version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”:

I imagine Trump’s Christmas to be like that scene when the Grinch yells “I’m an idiot!” and his echo yells back “you’re an idiot!!” https://t.co/zntn5LcrFD — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 26, 2019

Does there seem to be a bit of deflection in that tweet?

But note how he doesn’t dispute what Trump is saying… — 🇺🇸AmericanCovefeWoman🎅🏻🎄 (@GraceflLady) December 26, 2019

We noticed that too!

Are you upset that he's telling the truth about you and Pelosi being failures and helping to destroy San Francisco and California? — Bishop (@BishopFromArk) December 26, 2019

Well did the President Lie? — ForeverJamz (@forever_jamz) December 26, 2019

Truth hurts @GavinNewsom You and your Aunt Nancy have almost destroyed what was once a beautiful California…NO ONE'S fault but the 2 of you… https://t.co/6KSDzpuycd — Linda (@lalady71055) December 26, 2019

Dodging again, I see. 🙄 — julesie (@justjules99) December 26, 2019

Over the last decade, the number of homeless in America declined 10%; in California, it grew 22%. And yet “resistance to dealing with it remains endemic among ruling Democrats & in nominally progressive cities”https://t.co/doEI9gITXB — Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 26, 2019

Newsom recently claimed that California was “leaving Trump in the dust.”