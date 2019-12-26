In a tweet this morning, President Trump had some harsh words to say about Nancy Pelosi’s district in California as well as the progressive leadership of the state:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t take well to that criticism, and immediately disputed everything Trump claimed. Oh, wait — no he didn’t. Instead Newsom compared Trump to a scene in the Jim Carrey movie version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”:

Does there seem to be a bit of deflection in that tweet?

Newsom recently claimed that California was “leaving Trump in the dust.”

