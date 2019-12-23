California Gov. Gavin Newsom seems to think he’s doing a great job managing his state, but we sure do see a lot of #RecallGavinNewsom hashtags in his replies. Newsom again is picking a fight with the president for everything from sucking up to the NRA to denying climate change — the same climate change Newsom blames for the wildfires that compelled the state to impose rolling blackouts.

We’re not sure who thought this was a good idea — Newsom is running for governor in 2022, not the Democratic nomination in 2020 — but he’s tweeted a cartoon of him racing President Trump in a go-kart and leaving him in the dust with California’s policies.

We hope those are electric go-karts or at least hybrids … they seem to be spewing a lot of exhaust.

Trump has spent 2019 attacking our institutions and fellow Americans. Locking kids in cages. Sucking up to the NRA. Trying to take your healthcare away. Giving tax cuts to the wealthy. And denying climate change. So we're leaving him in the dust. 👋 pic.twitter.com/DNDWFjNT0C — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 23, 2019

Looks great, but didn’t Newsom just warn a couple of months ago that California was beginning its descent?

California boom is ending, Gavin Newsom warns as 2020 budget writing begins https://t.co/L0oXvuNmo9 — Capitol Alert (@CapitolAlert) October 3, 2019

As we said before, when Newsom said to “look out west” to see what things would be like with Democrats back in power, that was a warning.

Gavin has spent 2019 letting off condemned murderers, stealing gas tax funds, demonizing a group of 5M+ law abiding Americans, throwing money at the homeless w/no real solutions, harboring illegals at the expense of working Californians. So we're recalling him. #RecallGavinNewsom — Barry Bahrami (@BarryBahrami) December 23, 2019

So enjoyed signing the #RecallGavinNewsom petition outside the store last night. — Roger Langdon (@RogerLangdon1) December 23, 2019

I was a Trump supporter. That changed my mind. Now I'm voting for poop in the streets and more Typhus & Leprosy. Well done, Gov. — OpheliasFlowers (@FlowersOphelias) December 23, 2019

For the first time since 2010, you have more people leaving your state of California than people moving in. Sounds like they are getting the right idea and leaving YOU in the dust. — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) December 23, 2019

Problem is too many are bringing their socialist ideas they voted for to my state. — I'mAllBouTexas (@CentenoTexas) December 23, 2019

Remember when Newsom claimed that all the homeless in California were coming there from Texas? Even PolitiFact gave that a “Pants on Fire” rating.

Good job! NY Times today:

“Homelessness is Los Angeles’s defining crisis. Income inequality, a shortage of housing, failing mental health services and drug addiction all contribute to growing scenes of squalor across America’s second-largest city.” — Stanley Morrical (@StanMorrical) December 23, 2019

California continues to crumble into dust due to your lack of leadership and socialist idealism! — WINGMAN (@Wing3Bob) December 23, 2019

The tax cuts for big companies has resulted to the companies expanding their businesses and creating more jobs for the people. Me and my coworkers got a 35% salary increase because of this tax cuts. In case you haven't done yet, you can check the stock market and GDP growth. — 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕨 𝔸𝕝𝕝𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 🇺🇸 ⚽ (@mattmikeallsman) December 23, 2019

Wish we could leave you in the dust. US economy is great, unemployment is down and our institutions are fine. CA homelessness is highest ever, infrastructure is crumbling, voters are silenced all because your ego is bigger than our state. 😠 — Meldance48 (@MgRosales8) December 23, 2019

This is embarrassing — Jeff Taylor (@buttermilk911) December 23, 2019

This is ridiculous👀🙄 — gillian (@gillianbdoll) December 23, 2019

This tweet isn't going to age well. — Aaron Martin (@fatdogcycles) December 23, 2019

Anyone with common sense would see that all CA claims to be keeping out of the air with their green movement is filled right back up. FILLED with the smoke from wild fires because #PeanutHead refuses to enforce forest maintenance. He claims to help the climate & ends up at zero. — Justin Time 🇺🇸 (@OldMizer) December 23, 2019

California is an over regulated dumpster fire that can’t even manage a retirement plan. Also, how’s the investigation into the gasoline prices going?! — \Select all Delete (@SuisunDan) December 23, 2019

And the electric (or lack thereof) distribution. — Deplorable Gen Patton says Fire Yellow Bellies! (@FightinBluHen51) December 23, 2019

We‘re #1 in poverty & inequality We’re in worst drug/mental illness/homeless crisis in history The # of new homes *declined* since you became governor You’ve been in power 23 years thanks to Getty Oil & PG&E Now you’re wasting our money on cringe cartoons Grow up, man-boy https://t.co/JNghC7oUjn — Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 23, 2019

The number of people living outdoors has increased and violence both by and against them has risen by 30% and 37%. In June, @GavinNewsom let a package of housing reform measures die. https://t.co/MBWWfCUXIb — Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 23, 2019

LA Times: “Newsom says he’s done a good job fixing California’s housing crisis. Facts say otherwise”https://t.co/O1pTH5ItxQ — Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 23, 2019

“What is clear is that Newsom’s fortune has grown significantly since he entered public life in 1996. Newsom has made no secret of his longstanding ties to the descendants of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, at one time the most wealthy man in the world.”https://t.co/i1JvJ5B3Ao — Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 23, 2019

“Skyrocketing homelessness created a public health disaster. The 44,000 people living, eating & defecating on the streets of LA have brought rats & medieval diseases including typhus. Garbage is everywhere. Experts fear the return of cholera and leprosy.”https://t.co/SzT8tfZk9P — Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 23, 2019

“I think we need to have enough housing for workers to live in and for people to start families. Older people have the right to stay in their houses, but we need to make room for the young people or else we will turn into a retirement city by the sea.”https://t.co/xUMexNXA6R — Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 23, 2019

Nothing but slogans from a state governor. Sad.

Trump has reduced them to muttering tired cliches.

Big government not good government, far from it.

The voters know that so must be dumbed down.

It's his dust they're in that's clouding their vision. — Phil McGuire (@Philfile) December 23, 2019

Ouch! Need to find an emoji of a sword impalement. — K. A. Miller (@KaMiller1) December 23, 2019

Further proof that the left can’t meme — GRG4Freedom 🇺🇸 (@kgriffigk4_g) December 23, 2019

As it turns out this was not paid for with tax dollars. It is much worse. THIS IS THE LAUNCH OF GAVIN'S 2022 CAMPAIGN!!! We must #RecallGavinNewsom before he can think about another 4 years of running California into the ground pic.twitter.com/7ddTtiIWvA — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) December 23, 2019

You know he has his eye on the presidency in 2024.

By the way, how’s that high-speed rail project coming along?

