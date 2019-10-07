We always considered it a dire warning that California Gov. Gavin Newsom once told the nation to look out West to see what Democrats will do once they’re back in power. Democrats are always in power in California, but Newsom was sad last week to announce as he prepared the 2020 budget that the boom is ending.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Newsom told reporters, “Folks, we’re about to begin our descent,” mimicking an airplane pilot. “We’re still at 36,000 feet, but we’re about to begin our descent.”

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020boombudgetcaliforniaGavin Newsomrecall petition