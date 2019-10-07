We always considered it a dire warning that California Gov. Gavin Newsom once told the nation to look out West to see what Democrats will do once they’re back in power. Democrats are always in power in California, but Newsom was sad last week to announce as he prepared the 2020 budget that the boom is ending.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Newsom told reporters, “Folks, we’re about to begin our descent,” mimicking an airplane pilot. “We’re still at 36,000 feet, but we’re about to begin our descent.”

California boom is ending, Gavin Newsom warns as 2020 budget writing begins https://t.co/L0oXvuNmo9 — Capitol Alert (@CapitolAlert) October 3, 2019

Recall is the only option. 👊🏿@GavinNewsom — Joseph LeDoux (@Calistlyn) October 7, 2019

Recall Newsom now! — jane says (@justjanedoee) October 7, 2019

California went bust 8 years ago minimum… Keep up. Newsom is a human STD — cjsteeler JR (@CjsteelerJ) October 7, 2019

Got that everyone? You're gonna hafta stop living the high life. #RecallNewsom https://t.co/66oHSAPi4X — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 7, 2019

Wait. This was a BOOM? There's definitely a crater, but there was no boom. — Captain Kahuna 🤙🏽 (@Captain_Kahuna) October 7, 2019

Boom? — Supreme Babka (@braveunicorn55) October 7, 2019

They must mean the boom to their cronies after they swindled $2.5 billion from the federal taxpayer for imaginary choo-choos — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 7, 2019

Right? And the Boom they got when they forced taxpayers to absorb utility company's legal fees after causing multiple fires with their outdated equipment. — Supreme Babka (@braveunicorn55) October 7, 2019

Yup! Our Imperial leader believes we shall all suffer equally! (Excluding him of course) #RecallNewsom https://t.co/MyCNL6Pvs7 — Jimmy Digits (@callmeaprince) October 7, 2019

I'll stop living the high life when @SpeakerPelosi moves into a tiny house. — I AM A US CITIZEN (@UnnaturalBlond) October 7, 2019

I’d like to know how much of this shortage is due to the galactically stupid policy to give FREE HEALTH INSURANCE TO ILLEGAL ALIENS! How much of the gas tax was siphoned away fr road repairs? How much was spent spent to file lawsuits against fed govt because Newsome is a moron? — Roxie Joyce (@RoxieCorleone) October 7, 2019

Repeal fuel taxes. — Richard Anderson (@Richard62308363) October 7, 2019

Too late, it's already been spent on global warming fight. — mzpinca (@mikhail1973) October 7, 2019

‘Nero’ Newsom busted California. Waiting for the “get tough and pay more taxes” speech and deal with “Global Warming”. FYI: At the current Sun's rate of nuclear fusion ‘Globe’ is moving away from the Sun at the rate of ~1.5 cm per year. GLOBE will freeze in 10 billion years. — missionranch (@missionranch1) October 7, 2019

He’s right, you know. Its ending because it never affects the small percentage of wealthy & politically connected that overpromise & under deliver on a consistent basis. Newsom, Becerra will never own it, but it’s their agenda of stealing from the average & gifting it to illegals — El Tiburón de la Ciudad (@bay_snark) October 7, 2019

Have you signed the recall petition yet? pic.twitter.com/XTTYIwNVzD — California Minority (@conserve_a) October 7, 2019

