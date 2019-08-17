Epoch Times columnist Brian Cates decided Saturday was as good a time as any for a righteous thread taking down California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his claims about his state’s homeless problem. Remember when Newsom said to “look out west” to see where America was headed once the Democrats were back in power? Yes, that was a threat and we take it seriously.

Ok time to clown this freaking loser Gavin Newsom. Remember, as a self-defense mechanism, Progressives PROJECT an awful lot. So read this & see what Newsom was claiming: https://t.co/MtpVZLtL0D — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 17, 2019

Sister Toldjah writes for Twitchy sister-site RedState:

Back in June, Newsom told Axios‘s Jim VandeHei in a wide-ranging interview that the dire homeless problem in San Francisco was primarily due to an influx of homeless people coming to the city from … Texas. The L.A. Times, not exactly a friend to Republicans and Texans, wrote about Newsom’s claims at the time and easily debunked them, noting that it was actually the reverse that was true. Nearly two months later, the geniuses at Politifact finally decided to weigh in. And in a genuine shocker of shockers, they rated Newsom’s claims as “Pants on Fire.”

Newsom was CLAIMING that the vast majority of homeless people in San Francisco were being sent there by….[I am not making this up] TEXAS. Like, things would be so much BETTER in SF right now if only those goddamn TEXANS would STOP busing their homeless people to CA! — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 17, 2019

Well, the LA Times – and kudos to them for doing this – decided to do a little digging into this and research it. Where ARE most of SF's homeless population coming from? And the Times found out…not from Texas. They're LOCALS.https://t.co/cCNBpROTgP — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 17, 2019

No. Way.

Even Politifact…POLITIFACT!…had to rate Newsom's absurd claim as "Pants on Fire"https://t.co/lmwrd0fQvW — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 17, 2019

I'm currently working on a new article about how Progressives in these big blue cities become entrenched in power while running their own cities down into slums. These people are so busy crafting city policy to VIRTUE SIGNAL that they can't FIX anything. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 17, 2019

Newsom, Pelosi, Harris, Swalwell, Schiff, all these people running CA are locked into a cycle of using social policy to self-congratulate themselves over how 'woke' they are while their cities are literally becoming covered in piles crap, needles and homeless tent cities. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 17, 2019

But no plastic straws, so there’s that.

Deep blue cities run for decades by these incompetent virtue signalers who can't fix anything are now literally DUMPING their problems on communities across the country. I'm not exaggerating either. Scroll down to the interactive map. https://t.co/SLICFamOw1 — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 17, 2019

Go to where the interactive map says "Homeless bus relocation journeys to destinations in the mainland US" That is from 2011 to 2017, they tracked over 21,000 homeless people that these cities relocated elsewhere by busing them out. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 17, 2019

There is no city in Texas I'm aware of where you can pee or take a crap in public and leave your feces lying there. This is now considered NORMAL in places like San Francisco. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 17, 2019

Newsom seems most concerned with keeping President Trump off the primary ballot unless he releases his tax returns. His constituents? Meh.

We’re frankly surprised he’s not running in 2020.

