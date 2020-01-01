This week President Trump said “this is not a warning, this is a threat” while vowing that Iran would “pay a big price” for invading the Green Zone and attacking the US Embassy in Baghdad. Additional U.S. Marines were sent in, which has culminated in this:

There’s a lefty narrative that could be among those hardest hit:

Trending

Also the media’s angles have been criticized:

At least it’s step up from when media outlets were referring to them as “mourners.”

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

‘Ghoulish’: Progressive vets’ group really hopes attack on US Embassy in Baghdad will be Donald Trump’s Benghazi

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BaghdadDonald TrumpIraniraqUS Embassy