This week President Trump said “this is not a warning, this is a threat” while vowing that Iran would “pay a big price” for invading the Green Zone and attacking the US Embassy in Baghdad. Additional U.S. Marines were sent in, which has culminated in this:

All members of paramilitary groups and their supporters who have been protesting against U.S. air strikes in #Iraq have withdrawn from the perimeter of the #USEmbassy in #Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.https://t.co/2KKMRErDni — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) January 1, 2020

#BREAKING Pro-Iran protesters fully withdraw from US embassy in Baghdad pic.twitter.com/Uy7Q8zfHn0 — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 1, 2020

#UPDATE Pro-Iran demonstrators have left the besieged US embassy in Baghdad after the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force ordered them to withdraw a day after their dramatic incursion https://t.co/8pyGrmmSei — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 1, 2020

There’s a lefty narrative that could be among those hardest hit:

Wait, I was told this was just like… oh, nevermind https://t.co/fWTGBxr6TB — Matthew (@matthops82) January 1, 2020

"Trump's Benghazi", the Libs called it. https://t.co/xUTSRW3p1E — Dylan: Guardian of Christmas (@DylanSc96) January 1, 2020

Remember when all the leftists were saying this was Trump's Benghazi?

That was 24 hours ago……#PutThatInYourPipe #WhatILearnedToday #PatHeads https://t.co/ngJCAXJQvE — #AskingForAFriend Jackhole misses Doc (@libertarianinja) January 1, 2020

Also the media’s angles have been criticized:

Stop calling them protesters https://t.co/nSF0rWQiUl — Alastriona delphine messier-mac daibheid (@zerofucks88) January 1, 2020

They aren’t “protesters”. They are TERRORISTS. — 🇺🇸 Tracking🐰Justice 🇺🇸 (@K9Kris3298) January 1, 2020

At least it’s step up from when media outlets were referring to them as “mourners.”

So we have an embassy problem, they call, we send military help. Isn’t that how it’s supposed to work? — Mike Kohl (@KohlMike) January 1, 2020

Watching Iraq-backed militia being repelled from the Baghdad embassy in Iran is heartbreaking for Democrats who were hoping for a Benghazi for Trump. https://t.co/omc11bLz3m — G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 1, 2020

hardest hit- the deranged left https://t.co/uJ1wCDhl5F — Chitown Mike (@ChitownMike312) January 1, 2020

Faced with a situation like Benghazi, Trump sent in a sizable military force instead of ignoring repeated calls for help and then blaming it on a YouTube video. We, the media, are going to forget this ever happened. — Ghost of Christmas ass trucker hat (@dirtytruckerhat) January 1, 2020

Stay tuned.

