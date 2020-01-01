This week President Trump said “this is not a warning, this is a threat” while vowing that Iran would “pay a big price” for invading the Green Zone and attacking the US Embassy in Baghdad. Additional U.S. Marines were sent in, which has culminated in this:
All members of paramilitary groups and their supporters who have been protesting against U.S. air strikes in #Iraq have withdrawn from the perimeter of the #USEmbassy in #Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.https://t.co/2KKMRErDni
— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) January 1, 2020
#BREAKING Pro-Iran protesters fully withdraw from US embassy in Baghdad pic.twitter.com/Uy7Q8zfHn0
— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 1, 2020
#UPDATE Pro-Iran demonstrators have left the besieged US embassy in Baghdad after the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force ordered them to withdraw a day after their dramatic incursion https://t.co/8pyGrmmSei
— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 1, 2020
There’s a lefty narrative that could be among those hardest hit:
Wait, I was told this was just like… oh, nevermind https://t.co/fWTGBxr6TB
— Matthew (@matthops82) January 1, 2020
"Trump's Benghazi", the Libs called it. https://t.co/xUTSRW3p1E
— Dylan: Guardian of Christmas (@DylanSc96) January 1, 2020
Remember when all the leftists were saying this was Trump's Benghazi?
That was 24 hours ago……#PutThatInYourPipe #WhatILearnedToday #PatHeads https://t.co/ngJCAXJQvE
— #AskingForAFriend Jackhole misses Doc (@libertarianinja) January 1, 2020
Also the media’s angles have been criticized:
Stop calling them protesters https://t.co/nSF0rWQiUl
— Alastriona delphine messier-mac daibheid (@zerofucks88) January 1, 2020
They aren’t “protesters”. They are TERRORISTS.
— 🇺🇸 Tracking🐰Justice 🇺🇸 (@K9Kris3298) January 1, 2020
At least it’s step up from when media outlets were referring to them as “mourners.”
Marines 1, Iran 0. https://t.co/CMF9ZI6Wij
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 1, 2020
So we have an embassy problem, they call, we send military help. Isn’t that how it’s supposed to work?
— Mike Kohl (@KohlMike) January 1, 2020
Watching Iraq-backed militia being repelled from the Baghdad embassy in Iran is heartbreaking for Democrats who were hoping for a Benghazi for Trump. https://t.co/omc11bLz3m
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 1, 2020
Marines show up…. https://t.co/Ar2mIFodLG
— Janie Johnson (@jjauthor) January 1, 2020
hardest hit- the deranged left https://t.co/uJ1wCDhl5F
— Chitown Mike (@ChitownMike312) January 1, 2020
How a real POTUS handles it, @Obama. https://t.co/gUMFvnX6Gt
— T.Eff.D. (@tdr_22) January 1, 2020
Faced with a situation like Benghazi, Trump sent in a sizable military force instead of ignoring repeated calls for help and then blaming it on a YouTube video. We, the media, are going to forget this ever happened.
— Ghost of Christmas ass trucker hat (@dirtytruckerhat) January 1, 2020
Stay tuned.
