Earlier today, Donald Trump tweeted about Iranian militants storming the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad:
Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!
To those many millions of people in Iraq who want freedom and who don’t want to be dominated and controlled by Iran, this is your time!
