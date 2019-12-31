Earlier today, Donald Trump tweeted about Iranian militants storming the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad:

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!

To those many millions of people in Iraq who want freedom and who don’t want to be dominated and controlled by Iran, this is your time!

Now that he’s had a few more hours to process what’s happened, he’s making a promise:

The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

He corrected that one:

The Anti-Benghazi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Not sure if that was in response to tweets like those from VoteVets.org comparing what happened in Baghdad to Benghazi and actually apparently hoping that these embassy attacks would result in American casualties, but it’s somewhat reassuring at least that unlike his predecessor, he’s actually expressing some outrage over what happened and taking action instead of fussing over a YouTube video.