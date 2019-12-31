Earlier today, Donald Trump tweeted about Iranian militants storming the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad:

Now that he’s had a few more hours to process what’s happened, he’s making a promise:

He corrected that one:

 

Not sure if that was in response to tweets like those from VoteVets.org comparing what happened in Baghdad to Benghazi and actually apparently hoping that these embassy attacks would result in American casualties, but it’s somewhat reassuring at least that unlike his predecessor, he’s actually expressing some outrage over what happened and taking action instead of fussing over a YouTube video.

