As Twitchy told you earlier, pro-Iran militants stormed the American Embassy in Baghdad:

Progressive veterans’ group VoteVets.org — who brags in their Twitter bio that they’ve been blocked by Donald Trump — can barely contain their excitement at the prospect of Trump facing his own Benghazi:

Because what’s going on in Iraq is basically the same thing that happened in Benghazi in 2012.

To say the very least.

Trending

And how. Anyone else find it disturbing that this group is so stoked about Americans’ lives being in danger?

This is what acute Trump Derangement Syndrome looks like.

Tags: American EmbassyBenghaziDonald TrumpiraqU.S. EmbassyVoteVets.org