As Twitchy told you earlier, pro-Iran militants stormed the American Embassy in Baghdad:

UPDATE: Iraqi protesters have got a little way inside the US embassy in Baghdad. They’re setting fires. Video by @Mustafa_salimb pic.twitter.com/mt5gHeUB9G — Liz Sly (@LizSly) December 31, 2019

Progressive veterans’ group VoteVets.org — who brags in their Twitter bio that they’ve been blocked by Donald Trump — can barely contain their excitement at the prospect of Trump facing his own Benghazi:

Hey @POTUS remember you’re Benghazi rants during 2016? You’re about to have your own one unfortunately in Iraq. https://t.co/mpMKZLzvjk — VoteVets (@votevets) December 31, 2019

Because what’s going on in Iraq is basically the same thing that happened in Benghazi in 2012.

Objectively: Details in these two cases are fortunately much different, to say the least. https://t.co/AKOGDnYuEN — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 31, 2019

To say the very least.

This time, the call was answered. Not rejected. — pirkster (@pirkster_jax) December 31, 2019

Except for the part where re-enforcements are being sent to the embassy and nobody is blaming it on a YouTube video https://t.co/oyaNWb9LZE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 31, 2019

Besides the fact that the ambassador hasn’t been murdered & dragged thru the streets, that the protests haven’t been blamed on a YouTube video but rather on the violent demonstators themselves & their foreign backers, & that dozens of reinforcements were quickly sent — yep. Same. https://t.co/fYxzcxyQom — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 31, 2019

– Apache gunships as a response instead of a YouTube video scapegoat and a talk show tour – *your You're an embarrassment to veterans. https://t.co/ASf17e5qci — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 31, 2019

And how. Anyone else find it disturbing that this group is so stoked about Americans’ lives being in danger?

With military members in danger, what a terrible hot take from a "Vets" group. 🤨 https://t.co/4CmSsg1OmK — Jon Nicosia 🎄 (@NewsPolitics) December 31, 2019

No big deal. Just a "veterans group" hoping for our troops and embassy personnel to die because Orange Man Bad. https://t.co/mzRI430f71 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 31, 2019

This isn't a football game. Stop rooting against American lives. Those are our brothers and sisters. — Epistemic Fog (@EpistemicFog) December 31, 2019

Ghoulish to celebrate a potential disaster. — TM (@tjm585) December 31, 2019

This is what acute Trump Derangement Syndrome looks like.

Wow…. you might want to delete this. https://t.co/UdYUYPDIUj — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 31, 2019