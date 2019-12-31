As Twitchy told you earlier, pro-Iran militants stormed the American Embassy in Baghdad:
UPDATE: Iraqi protesters have got a little way inside the US embassy in Baghdad. They’re setting fires. Video by @Mustafa_salimb pic.twitter.com/mt5gHeUB9G
— Liz Sly (@LizSly) December 31, 2019
Progressive veterans’ group VoteVets.org — who brags in their Twitter bio that they’ve been blocked by Donald Trump — can barely contain their excitement at the prospect of Trump facing his own Benghazi:
Hey @POTUS remember you’re Benghazi rants during 2016?
You’re about to have your own one unfortunately in Iraq. https://t.co/mpMKZLzvjk
— VoteVets (@votevets) December 31, 2019
Because what’s going on in Iraq is basically the same thing that happened in Benghazi in 2012.
Objectively: Details in these two cases are fortunately much different, to say the least. https://t.co/AKOGDnYuEN
— Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 31, 2019
To say the very least.
This time, the call was answered. Not rejected.
— pirkster (@pirkster_jax) December 31, 2019
Except for the part where re-enforcements are being sent to the embassy and nobody is blaming it on a YouTube video https://t.co/oyaNWb9LZE
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 31, 2019
Besides the fact that the ambassador hasn’t been murdered & dragged thru the streets, that the protests haven’t been blamed on a YouTube video but rather on the violent demonstators themselves & their foreign backers, & that dozens of reinforcements were quickly sent — yep. Same. https://t.co/fYxzcxyQom
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 31, 2019
– Apache gunships as a response instead of a YouTube video scapegoat and a talk show tour
– *your
You're an embarrassment to veterans. https://t.co/ASf17e5qci
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 31, 2019
And how. Anyone else find it disturbing that this group is so stoked about Americans’ lives being in danger?
With military members in danger, what a terrible hot take from a "Vets" group. 🤨 https://t.co/4CmSsg1OmK
— Jon Nicosia 🎄 (@NewsPolitics) December 31, 2019
No big deal. Just a "veterans group" hoping for our troops and embassy personnel to die because Orange Man Bad. https://t.co/mzRI430f71
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 31, 2019
This isn't a football game. Stop rooting against American lives. Those are our brothers and sisters.
— Epistemic Fog (@EpistemicFog) December 31, 2019
Ghoulish to celebrate a potential disaster.
— TM (@tjm585) December 31, 2019
This is what acute Trump Derangement Syndrome looks like.
— o.O (@JimEightDigits) December 31, 2019
Wow…. you might want to delete this. https://t.co/UdYUYPDIUj
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 31, 2019
Don’t worry, you human dumpster fires, I’ve saved this for when you inevitably realize the optics of this tweet and delete it. pic.twitter.com/RIKq1JmMK6
— Enlisted Swine Nick (Rafał Gan-Ganowicz fan) (@TheNumba1Guy) December 31, 2019