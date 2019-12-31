Pro-Iran militants are currently attempting to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in response to the recent U.S. missile attacks on Iranian backed forces in Iraq:

#BREAKING: Al-Najbaa Movement #militias demand foreign forces leave Iraq, militias loyal to Al-Hashd movement remain around US embassy in #Baghdad despite army requests to leave https://t.co/KFS69v3wWD pic.twitter.com/9iQpJ4iQb8 — Arab News (@arabnews) December 31, 2019

Reuters is reporting that the ambassador and staff have been evacuated:

U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in #Baghdad for their safety, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters denounce U.S. air strikes https://t.co/vLMPRnsRzX pic.twitter.com/ceKbSI0zGl — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2019

“This is a letter to Trump,” one militant told Rudaw News, adding “we will not spare a single employee” if they are able to fully break into the embassy:

Militiaman in military fatigue told a Rudaw reporter that they would burn the #US embassy in #Baghdad and its consulate in #Erbilhttps://t.co/TTKYkVTy1w pic.twitter.com/wSAeTxtbMO — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) December 31, 2019

President Trump tweeted this morning that he expects Iraqi forces to protect the embassy:

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

More from CNN:

Protesters attempted to storm the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, scaling the walls and forcing the gates of the compound, as hundreds demonstrated against American airstrikes on an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. https://t.co/NmlwtIKwkT pic.twitter.com/sKPIqcBYh9 — CNN (@CNN) December 31, 2019

The NY Times reported that protesters actually broke into the compound:

Well this is not going well: https://t.co/CwlpUFotGX — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) December 31, 2019

And the BBC is reporting that the militants set fire to a guard tower:

Protesters set fire to guard tower of US embassy compound in Baghdad in unrest over recent US air strikes – reports https://t.co/1dhQXTtYJ5 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 31, 2019

Hopefully it doesn’t escalate beyond this:

JUST IN: Security guards inside U.S. embassy in #Baghdad fire stun grenades at protesters outside compound gate – witness pic.twitter.com/QpMHgOH1Ja — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2019

As for Iraqi security forces, they appear to have let it happen and are now trying to contain the damage:

Iraqi security forces seemingly let this happen, per WaPo. pic.twitter.com/z9QASx00dB — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) December 31, 2019

And it appears the protest has the approval of at least some in the government:

#Iraq’s national security adviser Falih Alfayyadh among those participating in the demonstrations outside the U.S. embassy in #Baghdad, Iraq. pic.twitter.com/928R8In8zt — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) December 31, 2019

