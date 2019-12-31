Pro-Iran militants are currently attempting to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in response to the recent U.S. missile attacks on Iranian backed forces in Iraq:

Reuters is reporting that the ambassador and staff have been evacuated:

“This is a letter to Trump,” one militant told Rudaw News, adding “we will not spare a single employee” if they are able to fully break into the embassy:

President Trump tweeted this morning that he expects Iraqi forces to protect the embassy:

More from CNN:

The NY Times reported that protesters actually broke into the compound:

And the BBC is reporting that the militants set fire to a guard tower:

Hopefully it doesn’t escalate beyond this:

As for Iraqi security forces, they appear to have let it happen and are now trying to contain the damage:

And it appears the protest has the approval of at least some in the government:

***

