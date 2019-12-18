One thing that became abundantly clear at the House impeachment debate today is that the Democrats obviously coordinated talking points in order to mention their kids and grandchildren as often as possible. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III went for an Oscar while invoking his kids to justify a vote to impeach President Trump, but another Democrat took the approach a step further:

Democrat Jan Schakowsky says that her son convinced her over the summer to impeach President Trump — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 18, 2019

Bonus points: That was even before Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine, according to Schakowsky’s story on the House floor today:

Democrat Rep. Schakowsky says her son convinced her to impeach in June, which was before the Ukraine phone callhttps://t.co/woBRHeZSeT pic.twitter.com/eWlrJLuYIg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 18, 2019

As Rep. Al Green helped point out earlier, the Democrat push for impeachment has nothing to do with Ukraine.

It has nothing to do with Ukraine, never has. https://t.co/pT5BatnxJG — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 18, 2019

Nope. The Ukraine angle is just the latest in a long line of what the Democrats’ Roomba-like search for dirt has brought them.

Good grief. This entire thing is a joke. https://t.co/kmjbgp2OeL — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 18, 2019

She made her decision LAST JUNE to impeach the President. https://t.co/FfbOzvSGXS — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 18, 2019

Fair and impartial. Totally non-political. — Renée (@rightwingertoo) December 18, 2019

wow…and they don't have an issue admitting this whole thing is a joke https://t.co/YdeRcAMOlp — Terri Hemphill (@tkshemp3) December 18, 2019

Well, if that doesn't sum it up… https://t.co/ZUqOlIGug0 — Demosthenes (@DemosthenesGame) December 18, 2019

Perfectly.