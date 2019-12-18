One thing that became abundantly clear at the House impeachment debate today is that the Democrats obviously coordinated talking points in order to mention their kids and grandchildren as often as possible. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III went for an Oscar while invoking his kids to justify a vote to impeach President Trump, but another Democrat took the approach a step further:

Bonus points: That was even before Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine, according to Schakowsky’s story on the House floor today:

As Rep. Al Green helped point out earlier, the Democrat push for impeachment has nothing to do with Ukraine.

Nope. The Ukraine angle is just the latest in a long line of what the Democrats’ Roomba-like search for dirt has brought them.

Perfectly.

