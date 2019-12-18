It is with a heavy heart that Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III votes to impeach Donald Trump, but he’s doing it for the children. His children, to be specific.

Instead of the usual self-aggrandizing Democratic shpiel, Kennedy decided to frame his “yes” vote as a letter to his kids:

Dem. Rep. Joe Kennedy addresses his children in remarks on impeachment: "Dear Ellie and James: This is a moment that you'll read about in your history books. Today, I will vote to impeach the president of the United States. And I want you to know why." https://t.co/YXG96ICVqo pic.twitter.com/S3Sd39n5uV — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 18, 2019

So touching. Aren’t you touched?

.@RepJoeKennedy addresses his children in remarks on impeachment: “Dear Ellie and James: This is a moment that you’ll read about in your history books. Today, I will vote to impeach the president of the United States.” https://t.co/Fx6V1CefW9 pic.twitter.com/JOUAPHbYUj — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 18, 2019

So he’s doing this to get into the history books. A worthy cause, to be sure.

🤢 🤮 🎭 — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) December 18, 2019

This shit is so tiresome. Who wrote that memo? https://t.co/fxcEfdOMlp — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) December 18, 2019

GP "I do this not out of pride, but in carrying out the finest Kennedy tradition of dipshittery like making waitress sammiches like Uncle Ted or being arrogant and stupid and flying a plane upside down into the Atlantic or being a pro-Nazi stooge like our patriarch." https://t.co/20SGIyCMej — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 18, 2019

I freaking hate political theater. — Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) December 18, 2019

