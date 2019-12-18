It is with a heavy heart that Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III votes to impeach Donald Trump, but he’s doing it for the children. His children, to be specific.

Instead of the usual self-aggrandizing Democratic shpiel, Kennedy decided to frame his “yes” vote as a letter to his kids:

So touching. Aren’t you touched?

Trending

So he’s doing this to get into the history books. A worthy cause, to be sure.

***

Related:

Rep. Joe Kennedy III has something to say about impeachment and sexual assault allegations and justice for survivors

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childrenDonald Trumphistoryhistory booksimpeachmentimpeachment voteJoe Kennedy IIIIRep. Joe KennedyRep. Joe Kennedy III