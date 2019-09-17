It’s always great to hear the new #MeToo generation of Kennedys speak up, and Rep. Joe Kennedy III wants justice for the survivors of sexual assault that we have failed — particularly the ones who don’t recall being sexually assaulted. In that spirit, Kennedy is joining Rep. Ayanna Pressley and calling for an impeachment inquiry into Brett Kavanaugh … over a debunked New York Times book excerpt that was reportedly pitched to The New York Times’ news division, which passed on it. But, there’s a book to sell, so … impeachment it is.

Someone facing credible sexual assault allegations does not belong on our highest seat of justice. That’s a lesson this country should not have had to learn twice. We need an impeachment inquiry on Kavanaugh. We need court reform. And we need justice for survivors we have failed. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) September 17, 2019

Your great uncle Teddy was #CrediblyAccused of manslaughter after driving drunk off of a bridge. He was subsequently re-elected to the Senate SEVEN times. SIT 👏🏼 THE FUCK 👏🏼 DOWN, 👏🏼 OPIE. https://t.co/u2vbBhmC2Z — Kira Argounova (@Kira_Media) September 17, 2019

Wipe your mouth. — neontaster (@neontaster) September 17, 2019

Is that drool again?

As someone related to Ted Kennedy, who left a woman to die alone in the bottom of a pond, I think all the Kennedys should sit this one out. #Kavanaugh — Christie (@RepRepublic) September 17, 2019

how about justice for those who didn't survive pic.twitter.com/P5cg5VYY6C — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) September 17, 2019

Patricia Bowman is a survivor of your cousin Patrick who never received justice. Mary Jo, unfortunately didn’t survive Uncle Teddy to receive justice. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) September 17, 2019

Probably not the subject to weigh in… — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) September 17, 2019

You're uncle killed a woman and then smugly sat in the highest law-making body of our Government. Kindly sit the f*ck downhttps://t.co/7SH63rAlnN — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 17, 2019

Does a man who killed a woman he was cheating with and then had Daddy and his cronies smooth it all over deserve a Senate seat? Does he deserve it less or more after being kicked out of Harvard for cheating on an exam? — Sam Caruth (@SamCaruth1) September 17, 2019

I’d sit this one out if I were you. — Opinionated Witch (@smokenashes911) September 17, 2019

LOL, spoken like a Kennedy — Stiles "Corn Pop" Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) September 17, 2019

A Kennedy, on sexual harassment. This is upper tier gaslighting, son. — 5C1URU5 (@W34K_80N4_F1D35) September 17, 2019

You might want to look up the definition of “credible” you spoiled little brat. — Paul D. (@pdon115) September 17, 2019

But, none of them are credible. Kindly GFY — The Ratio Hunter (@TheRatioHunter) September 17, 2019

Good news. The allegations are not at all credible. — The Left Ruins Everything (@TheLeftRuins) September 17, 2019

That’s the point. We are waiting for “credible charges”. Thus far, there are none. — SA_Jack_Bauer ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@bauer_sa) September 17, 2019

I think it's pretty sad that so many members of Congress don't know what the word "credible" means. — Dagan K (@dagank4) September 17, 2019

On the left, "credible" is such an easy hurdle. Someone told me that someone did something sometime to someone who does not remember it happening. CREDIBLE. — Rob Ives (@Prosqtor74) September 17, 2019

Obviously a smear campaign — J Konz (@j_konz) September 17, 2019

