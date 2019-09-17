It’s always great to hear the new #MeToo generation of Kennedys speak up, and Rep. Joe Kennedy III wants justice for the survivors of sexual assault that we have failed — particularly the ones who don’t recall being sexually assaulted. In that spirit, Kennedy is joining Rep. Ayanna Pressley and calling for an impeachment inquiry into Brett Kavanaugh … over a debunked New York Times book excerpt that was reportedly pitched to The New York Times’ news division, which passed on it. But, there’s a book to sell, so … impeachment it is.

