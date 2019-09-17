Rep. Jerry Nadler has already said that his committee is too busy investigation President Trump for impeachment — over what, collusion with Russia? — to consider impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh following that smear piece that ran in The New York Times over the weekend and has since been amended with an editor’s note adding in the fact that the alleged victim doesn’t recall the incident.

So two New York Times reporters have a new book out on the Kavanaugh hearings, are kicking off their book tour to promote it with an excerpt in the newspaper they work for, and that’s supposed to open an impeachment inquiry into Kavanaugh.

JUST IN: Pressley introduces resolution to open impeachment inquiry against Kavanaugh after latest sexual assault allegation https://t.co/P4j3a1HKVZ pic.twitter.com/MydLMdK7zX — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2019

Seriously, please keep this up right through Nov. 2020. Impeach Mike Pence too — he must have done something at some point in his life.

JUST IN: Pressley introduces resolution to energize Trump voters and guarantee his reelection. — Yake Hug (@HugYake) September 17, 2019

Yep.

@AyannaPressley can stuff her resolution. Kavanaugh isn't going anywhere because of the Democrat smear campaign. — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) September 17, 2019

This is the essence of the NYT hit piece on Brett Kavanaugh: Somebody told me that somebody said they heard about something even though the woman who is the alleged victim won't say that it actually happened. Democrats, in their lunacy, believe this is grounds for impeachment. — CharlestonSC (@CharlestonSC294) September 17, 2019

If somebody accuses somebody of assaulting somebody else and that person and her friends dont remeber her being assaulted, that should be good enough for impeachment, right?#AskingForAFriend — Askin4AFriend (@IBAskin4aFriend) September 17, 2019

@TheDemocrats are pathetic. What a total joke they have become. — Can't Stop, Won't Stop Winning 🇺🇸 (@Pumped_4_Trump) September 17, 2019

Oh please — Margie (@dock1942) September 17, 2019

Does this idiot understand THERE IS NO EVIDENCE? There NEVER WAS ANY EVIDENCE. There aren't even any "VICTIMS." There NEVER WERE any "victims." — Me (@Keefer1958) September 17, 2019

Without a single shred of evidence or ANYONE to corroborate the accusation of a 30+ year old crime. #desperation — Nick Titan🇺🇸 (@nicktitanmill) September 17, 2019

“Latest sexual assault allegation” You day this as if the “Latest sexual assault allegation” is legitimate. Why are you contributing to the spread of fake news? — David Savage (@tecnomuzik) September 17, 2019

What if, and hang with me here, but what if our Congresspeople worked to represent their respected home districts rather than do and say the most outlandish things in order to get themselves more press coverage? Just sayin’. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) September 17, 2019

