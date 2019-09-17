Rep. Jerry Nadler has already said that his committee is too busy investigation President Trump for impeachment — over what, collusion with Russia? — to consider impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh following that smear piece that ran in The New York Times over the weekend and has since been amended with an editor’s note adding in the fact that the alleged victim doesn’t recall the incident.

So two New York Times reporters have a new book out on the Kavanaugh hearings, are kicking off their book tour to promote it with an excerpt in the newspaper they work for, and that’s supposed to open an impeachment inquiry into Kavanaugh.

Seriously, please keep this up right through Nov. 2020. Impeach Mike Pence too — he must have done something at some point in his life.

Yep.

