The members of the House of Representatives continue to debate the articles of impeachment against President Trump, and Democrat Rep. Al Green even brought with him a big photo to use as a backdrop:

Rep. Al Greene uses an out of context, irrelevant photo to push for impeachment. Absurd. pic.twitter.com/rFo7vSflIl — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 18, 2019

Puh-leeze! Oh, and about that photo:

Rep. Al Green using the photo that widely circulated as an example of family separation at the border…except the girl was never separated from her mom.https://t.co/nCLLWXFt8u pic.twitter.com/M7K0OqK2aS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 18, 2019

Green helped prove a couple of points, neither of which is flattering to the Democrats:

Dem Rep. Al Green just used a fake news photo (https://t.co/YXCgT5Qjc1) to make his case for impeachment. The photo makes clear this process has nothing to do with the charges they made against President Trump—it’s about policies they don’t like. pic.twitter.com/3KI1MIkhgB — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) December 18, 2019

Democrat Rep. Al Green is making clear this has nothing to do with Ukraine. He is using a photo that spurred a now debunked narrative to make his case. Clearly, for Democrats, impeachment has nothing to do with the facts. pic.twitter.com/VE6KtAieeL — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) December 18, 2019

That sums up the Dems’ circus perfectly, and somewhat maddeningly:

I motion to impeach Al Green for using this photo that had nothing to do with the impeachment or anything else for that matter whatsoever. 🖕🖕🖕 pic.twitter.com/clWvh9MqJG — 🎄 Three French Jenns 🎄 (@gypsyglutton) December 18, 2019

Al Green used fake photo to showboat his performance in the impeachment hearing. The democrats are laughable. pic.twitter.com/wMIFlGBdRZ — JDStunda (@JDStunda) December 18, 2019

Rep AL Green just stood on the House floor with this picture that was proven to be a FAKE even in the WaPo. More Impeachment lies by the Radical Dems! #ImpeachmentDay

#AMERICAFIRST @yidwithlid https://t.co/u1J7IzyO8N pic.twitter.com/oYiPZJkaFr — Casper Milktoast (@CarysTester) December 18, 2019

Is Al Green really using that picture???

That picture didn't have anything to do with the separations at the border! — StephPaige40 (@sberghuis43) December 18, 2019

Rep. Al Green has brought several impeachment efforts to the House floor these last three years so maybe he just ran low on photographs he hasn’t yet used.