Michael Horowitz has concluded his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and it included outlining findings in the IG’s damning report about the FBI’s Russia investigation:

THIS is the only 25 seconds you need to see. It's "INEXPLICABLE." pic.twitter.com/YE2wUaiCKU — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) December 11, 2019

"Former FBI Director James Comey said this week that your report vindicates him. Is that a fair assessment?" Sen. Lindsey Graham asks. "I think the activities we found here don't vindicate anybody who touched this," IG Horowitz replies. https://t.co/rHxMV3jNzP pic.twitter.com/JAe9OzOfm5 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) December 11, 2019

And if you missed it, check out this exchange with Sen. Ted Cruz in which Horowitz confirmed something unbelievable about what an FBI lawyer did:

Here's the video… @tedcruz: “A lawyer at the FBI creates fraudulent evidence, alters an email that is in turn used as the basis for a sworn statement for the court that the court relies on. Am I stating that accurately?" IG HOROWITZ: “That is correct. That is what occurred.” pic.twitter.com/e1435JSqLN — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 11, 2019

The Twitter account of the Senate Judiciary Committee then shared a flashback of James Comey lying through his teeth just over a year ago:

Here is the clip Chairman @lindseygrahamsc just referenced: pic.twitter.com/mDssbktMxj — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) December 11, 2019

He was either lying or had no idea how FBI business was being conducted under his own “leadership” — neither option is acceptable:

James Comey is a liar. https://t.co/WNH8AJIK8m — Jerry Groen (@jerrygroen) December 11, 2019

This man is a Liar and should be prosecuted! https://t.co/dPuvhaHBUa — Don Renda (@DonRenda) December 11, 2019

