Michael Horowitz has concluded his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and it included outlining findings in the IG’s damning report about the FBI’s Russia investigation:

Trending

And if you missed it, check out this exchange with Sen. Ted Cruz in which Horowitz confirmed something unbelievable about what an FBI lawyer did:

The Twitter account of the Senate Judiciary Committee then shared a flashback of James Comey lying through his teeth just over a year ago:

He was either lying or had no idea how FBI business was being conducted under his own “leadership” — neither option is acceptable:

***

Related:

Narrative collapse in progress: Dianne Feinstein’s Feb 2018 tweet about Schiff memo vs. Nunes memo ‘aged like fine milk’

D’OH! James Comey might want to hear what IG Horowitz just said before continuing to claim vindication

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionFBIJames Comeymichael horowitzSenate Judiciary Committee