New revelations in the report from IG Michael Horowitz are making some previous Dem/media spin look incredibly inaccurate:

With the benefit of hindsight, it's worth re-reading the so-called Nunes memo released by House Republicans in Feb. 2018. While not a perfect document, it broadly raises many of the same concerns as the Horowitz IG report released this week. https://t.co/Kdnb17QeWi — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) December 11, 2019

Senator Dianne Feinstein is among those on the Senate Judiciary Committee asking questions to Horowitz, and she’s doing so as a previous Democrat narrative is crumbling down all around her:

This sure didn’t age well, did it, Dianne? — 🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸 (@flasunshine929) December 11, 2019

This from February of 2018 could be among the worst aging tweets of all time:

The Schiff memo is a well-considered rebuttal to the misinformation in the Nunes memo. As I said when it was released, the Nunes memo was an attempt to undermine the Steele dossier and Robert Mueller’s investigation, and it shouldn’t have seen the light of day. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 24, 2018

Care to change your story, senator?

LOL! What a colossal fail.