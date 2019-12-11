New revelations in the report from IG Michael Horowitz are making some previous Dem/media spin look incredibly inaccurate:
With the benefit of hindsight, it's worth re-reading the so-called Nunes memo released by House Republicans in Feb. 2018. While not a perfect document, it broadly raises many of the same concerns as the Horowitz IG report released this week. https://t.co/Kdnb17QeWi
— Byron Tau (@ByronTau) December 11, 2019
Senator Dianne Feinstein is among those on the Senate Judiciary Committee asking questions to Horowitz, and she’s doing so as a previous Democrat narrative is crumbling down all around her:
This sure didn’t age well, did it, Dianne?
— 🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸 (@flasunshine929) December 11, 2019
This didn’t age well
— Hopi Prophecy (@Sweeeetwater) December 11, 2019
This from February of 2018 could be among the worst aging tweets of all time:
The Schiff memo is a well-considered rebuttal to the misinformation in the Nunes memo. As I said when it was released, the Nunes memo was an attempt to undermine the Steele dossier and Robert Mueller’s investigation, and it shouldn’t have seen the light of day.
— Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 24, 2018
Care to change your story, senator?
Aged like fine milk https://t.co/3rYNgjV0EN
— Kaiserclaus🎅🏻 (@Kaisers_World) December 11, 2019
Did not age well at all, DiFi. https://t.co/60vX6ApXvT
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 11, 2019
The internet and Pepperidge Farm remembers…… https://t.co/w4NuEjQ8SJ
— Dixie Normous (@KapaluaMak) December 11, 2019
“An attempt to undermine the Steele dossier” https://t.co/t9cNTeMofL
— Tobias Hoonhout (@TJHoonhout) December 11, 2019
LOL! What a colossal fail.