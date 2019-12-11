New revelations in the report from IG Michael Horowitz are making some previous Dem/media spin look incredibly inaccurate:

Senator Dianne Feinstein is among those on the Senate Judiciary Committee asking questions to Horowitz, and she’s doing so as a previous Democrat narrative is crumbling down all around her:

This from February of 2018 could be among the worst aging tweets of all time:

Care to change your story, senator?

LOL! What a colossal fail.

Tags: Adam SchiffDevin NunesDianne FeinsteinFISA warrantIG Reportmichael horowitz