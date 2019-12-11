Michael Horowitz continues to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, and Sen. Ted Cruz summarized the report’s findings perfectly:

Sen. @tedcruz: "This 434-page report outlines 17 major errors and misstatements that were made by the FBI or DOJ in securing FISA warrants." pic.twitter.com/8IZgWtLeTC — The Hill (@thehill) December 11, 2019

Cruz also asked the IG to confirm an unreal aspect of the FBI investigation, which Horowitz confirmed:

SEN. @tedcruz: “A lawyer at the FBI creates fraudulent evidence, alters an email that is in turn used as the basis for a sworn statement for the court that the court relies on. Am I stating that accurately?" IG HOROWITZ: “That is correct. That is what occurred.” This is insane. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 11, 2019

Here's the video… @tedcruz: “A lawyer at the FBI creates fraudulent evidence, alters an email that is in turn used as the basis for a sworn statement for the court that the court relies on. Am I stating that accurately?" IG HOROWITZ: “That is correct. That is what occurred.” pic.twitter.com/e1435JSqLN — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 11, 2019

Attention mainstream media!

If this isn't FRONT PAGE news within the hour… my god https://t.co/lQiQPumsQ6 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 11, 2019

And yet what are the odds that exchange will even warrant a mention during many MSM “news” broadcasts?

For years Democrats and the media told us it was a conspiracy theory that the FBI was operating with bias. Now, we know they couldn't be more wrong. But they'll never acknowledge it and they'll move on like nothing ever happened and totally ignore today's hearing. — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 11, 2019

We have officially reached banana republic status… — Don Carter (@d1carter) December 11, 2019

No wonder many Democrats at the hearing keep trying to change the subject.