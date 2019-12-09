As we’ve told you earlier, the media and Democrat spin on the IG report is in, but people like AG Bill Barr and John Durham disagree, and they aren’t alone.

GOP Rep. Mark Meadows took on the immediate spin that the FBI has been exonerated and cleared of any accusations of political bias in the events leading up to the formation of the Russia investigation:

We’re looking at you, James Comey & Andrew McCabe.

Trending

How is the spin inaccurate? Meadows counted the ways:

“Not biased but incompetent” doesn’t seem to be the fallback Democrats think it is either:

Meanwhile, James Comey is claiming that the FBI’s “mistakes” were just good people trying to protect America.

***

Related:

Media’s full of it? NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway’s #IGReport thread paints a very different picture from the MSM

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill BarrDavid HorowitzDoJFBIFISA warrantIG ReportimpeachmentJames ComeyJohn DurhamJustice DepartmentMark Meadowspolitical biasSteele dossier