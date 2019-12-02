Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page joined Twitter recently and promoted an interview she did that’s been published by the Daily Beast in which she plays the victim in defending herself after what she called Trump’s “faked orgasm” reenactment of texts between her and Peter Strzok. Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Jordan wonders about the timing:

Let me get this straight. Page and Strzok sent texts about an “insurance policy” and how they’ll “stop Trump” while part of the FBI spying on Trump campaign. Now Lisa Page is blaming the President. 1 week before Horowitz’s FISA report.https://t.co/DqPAV4c6o3 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 2, 2019

Yep, that seems to be the timeline!

Senate Judiciary Committee chair Lindsey Graham said last month that the Horowitz report would be released on December 9th, so stay tuned.

