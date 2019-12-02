Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page joined Twitter recently and promoted an interview she did that’s been published by the Daily Beast in which she plays the victim in defending herself after what she called Trump’s “faked orgasm” reenactment of texts between her and Peter Strzok. Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Jordan wonders about the timing:

Trending

Yep, that seems to be the timeline!

Senate Judiciary Committee chair Lindsey Graham said last month that the Horowitz report would be released on December 9th, so stay tuned.

***

Related:

YEAH … no: Byron York shares IG writing from 2018 that all but contradicts Lisa Page’s claim SHE is the real victim

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBILisa PagePeter StrzokRep. Jim Jordan