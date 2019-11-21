Lindsey Graham told Sean Hannity last night that the FISA abuse IG report will be out December 9. Via The Hill:

“It’ll be Dec. 9, you’ll get the report,” Graham said on Fox News. “That’s locked.”

We’re going to hold you to that, Senator:

IT'S OFFICIAL: HOROWITZ REPORT BY DEC 9TH according to @senjudiciary Comm Chair Sen @LindseyGrahamSC – who's also announced Horowitz will testify Dec 11th. More at 11p @FoxNews @FoxNewsNight — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) November 21, 2019

This was confirmed by ABC News:

NEW: An administration official confirms to @ABC that DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the origins of the Russia investigation/FISA will be released on Dec. 9, as stated first by @LindseyGrahamSC on Hannity this evening. — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) November 21, 2019

And Sen. Graham called for the State Department to release the transcripts from former Vice President’s calls with the former Ukrainian president:

Um, why isn’t he asking President Trump to do this?

