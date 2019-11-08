As we’ve previously mentioned, Kamala Harris’ campaign has decided to put all their chips on Iowa ahead of next year’s caucuses. Harris is also swinging for the victory fences by touting her record, as evidenced by tweets like this one:

It’s been three years to the day since our national nightmare was elected president. Since then, I’ve taken on Jeff Sessions, Bill Barr, Brett Kavanaugh, and more in the Senate. And I’m ready to defeat Trump in 2020. pic.twitter.com/MAlNzBWFhB — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2019

Uh-huh. And how’d that all work out?

And lost every single time. Don’t forget that part. — Austin (@stlsportsfan37) November 8, 2019

All of those people were confirmed… https://t.co/UBp2eNfZML — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2019

You have a worse winning percentage than the Miami Dolphins https://t.co/8g6bOQhk6K — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 8, 2019

Some days it’s just too easy:

Umm. All three of them got past you. https://t.co/PWkkDWcxv1 — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) November 8, 2019

Looks like you're 0-3, Senator. — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) November 8, 2019

Loss. Loss. Loss. Nothing like boasting about 0-3. https://t.co/LuOF9s6lNE — Mark Zinno (@MarkZinno) November 8, 2019

Quite the record of failure for you Sessions will be back in the Senate

Kavanaugh is a SCOTUS justice

Barr is busy prepping indictments for a bunch of the #TrumpRussia conspirators Keep up the good work https://t.co/pY96qlnS4a — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 8, 2019

Kamala Harris’ accidental admissions can be quite comical.

