As we’ve previously mentioned, Kamala Harris’ campaign has decided to put all their chips on Iowa ahead of next year’s caucuses. Harris is also swinging for the victory fences by touting her record, as evidenced by tweets like this one:

Uh-huh. And how’d that all work out?

Trending

Some days it’s just too easy:

Kamala Harris’ accidental admissions can be quite comical.

***

Related:

Here’s what Kamala Harris will do for workers who need to transition out of fossil fuel jobs

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill BarrBrett KavanaughDonald TrumpJeff SessionsKamala Harris