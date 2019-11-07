One problem with remaking the American economy from the ground up, as so many Democratic candidates want to do, is what do you do with the people who are going to be put out of work. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare for All program will put the private insurance industry out of business, but as she explained, all of those people can get jobs involving other types of insurance, such as life insurance or auto insurance.

And then there’s the promise of green jobs: building solar panels, putting up wind farms, or, by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal, retrofitting every building in the country to be more energy efficient.

Tom Elliott has video of candidate Kamala Harris explaining how she’ll help “transition” people who currently work in the fossil fuel industry:

Wow, an $8,000 tax credit.

But they can take that $8,000 and put it toward computer programming lessons.

Then you “transition” to one of the new green jobs. We hear Solyndra is hiring.

