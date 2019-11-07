One problem with remaking the American economy from the ground up, as so many Democratic candidates want to do, is what do you do with the people who are going to be put out of work. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare for All program will put the private insurance industry out of business, but as she explained, all of those people can get jobs involving other types of insurance, such as life insurance or auto insurance.

And then there’s the promise of green jobs: building solar panels, putting up wind farms, or, by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal, retrofitting every building in the country to be more energy efficient.

Tom Elliott has video of candidate Kamala Harris explaining how she’ll help “transition” people who currently work in the fossil fuel industry:

.@KamalaHarris: I’ll give “an $8,000 tax credit” to people who must “transition” out of fossil fuel jobs pic.twitter.com/5Wk3IYRvFO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 8, 2019

Wow, an $8,000 tax credit.

She will "give"?! Wow — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) November 8, 2019

That’s preposterous. — A Stet (@Astet32) November 8, 2019

So, lose your $80K/yr job, take the $8K and live with a $50k job. Sounds like a winning political strategy! — Hazzard County Engineer (@HazzardCoEng) November 8, 2019

Oilfield baws ain’t giving up their $100k+ jobs for $8k. — GrandpaLandedOnOmaha (@OnLanded) November 8, 2019

I made 228k last year working in the oil patch pic.twitter.com/KtdDFnk52R — blairkiel ((WHISTLEBLOWER)) (@blairkiel1) November 8, 2019

"We're gonna put a lot of coal miners out of work, folks." — Fitz-Lloyd Smith (@lexnicular) November 8, 2019

But they can take that $8,000 and put it toward computer programming lessons.

You get an $8,000 tax credit as compensation for killing your six figure job in the oil patch. — Mark Bult (@markjbult) November 8, 2019

What a wonderful gesture that someone loses their job because of your proposals and you "give" them a whopping $8,000. Maybe you should think about why you are polling so badly. — Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) November 8, 2019

And then what. $8000 is not going to replace a good high paying job. — Mark (@mark_mcich) November 8, 2019

Crumbs — What the….? (@madattheworld3) November 8, 2019

Wow!! That’s huge. I’m sure everyone that is unemployed because of your stupid policies will be so thankful. — HotinAZ (@hotinaz3) November 8, 2019

Don't you need a job to benefit from a tax credit? Shouldn't her focus be on making sure a large majority if not all of the 5.8 million people who work in the fossil fuel industry are able to find employment so that they can benefit from her tax credit? — The Asian Conservative (@SecTechWorker) November 8, 2019

Oh wow so generous — Esteban el profeta 🇺🇸 (@EstebanLProfeta) November 8, 2019

Wow $8,000. That's maybe 4-8 weeks for many, maybe longer for other, shorter for a lot of people. Then what Kamala? — Vance Tuttle, Jr. (@Azsooner53) November 8, 2019

Then you “transition” to one of the new green jobs. We hear Solyndra is hiring.

