As you probably heard yesterday, Elizabeth Warren and her staff spent the day trying to put frosting on her $52 trillion “Medicare for All” behemoth to make it appear more appetizing to middle-class voters. One question Warren was asked was what those who work for private insurance companies will do once that’s eliminated. Warren has a “plan” for that, and it comes with a beverage warning:

Is she for real?

And if that doesn’t pan out perhaps Warren will slide them over to accounting or maybe building & grounds maintenance.

Warren clearly expects the Dem base to automatically believe anything she says, so she’s got that going for her.

It is, except Warren’s not in on it.

And it’s still early in the process.

