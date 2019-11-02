As you probably heard yesterday, Elizabeth Warren and her staff spent the day trying to put frosting on her $52 trillion “Medicare for All” behemoth to make it appear more appetizing to middle-class voters. One question Warren was asked was what those who work for private insurance companies will do once that’s eliminated. Warren has a “plan” for that, and it comes with a beverage warning:

Q: Where do those who work in health insurance go when private insurance is eliminated? Sen. Warren: "No one gets left behind. Some of the people currently working in health insurance will work in other parts of insurance. In life insurance, in auto insurance, in car insurance." pic.twitter.com/KGJ4Eg9VKR — The Hill (@thehill) November 2, 2019

Is she for real?

Wut? That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) November 2, 2019

wait. what? you’re going to move someone in health insurance over to auto insurance? https://t.co/4Pd4LQoLoM — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) November 2, 2019

And if that doesn’t pan out perhaps Warren will slide them over to accounting or maybe building & grounds maintenance.

Who knew that canceling private health insurance would create an onslaught of demand for and therefore tons of available jobs in…checks notes…life and car insurance? https://t.co/Kd8v7s5EjG — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 2, 2019

Lol hahahahha Remember all the Journos who told you Warren was a genius wonk. Those clowns should not be trusted. https://t.co/2soU1o9e5q — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 2, 2019

This makes literally no sense at all. https://t.co/JRkhb9VjTt — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 2, 2019

The juxtaposition between the serious face she’s putting on and the silliness of these answers is devastating. I wonder how much she’d pay to go back in time and avoid this ridiculous single-payer cul-de-sac, which undermines her entire pitch to voters. https://t.co/rnA9ovGo19 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 2, 2019

Remember Warren is sold as the wonky candidate on the left. Why would nationalizing healthcare magically create open jobs for other types of insurance? I guess maybe people become so desperate and sick in her proposed socialist state that demand 4 life insurance goes up… https://t.co/Viz8H7OBnL — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 2, 2019

Warren clearly expects the Dem base to automatically believe anything she says, so she’s got that going for her.

Did she just tell the health insurance industry to #LearnToCode ? I'll check back after my ban.🙄 — At Angie💃🏾🌵🌞👍🌸👌🏻👌🏼👌🏽 (@evangie) November 2, 2019

She’s so full of crap. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 2, 2019

How to remove all doubt that you have any idea what you’re talking about. https://t.co/XUah0TTT1Z — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 2, 2019

Is this a joke? https://t.co/xffFHmfyD7 — Neva the #1 American elbow doctor of New Jersey (@pipandbaby) November 2, 2019

It is, except Warren’s not in on it.

She’s getting into “if you like your career you can keep it” territory #ampFW https://t.co/CRDiqfWx79 — Peter Vicenzi (@PeterVicenzi) November 2, 2019

Kinda impressed by how delusional Elizabeth Warren is https://t.co/APXegRgGWv — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 2, 2019

And it’s still early in the process.