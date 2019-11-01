Today Elizabeth Warren announced her $52 trillion — TRILLION — “Medicare for All” plan, and she claims it won’t even require an increase in middle-class taxes:

But wait, there’s more! In addition to no middle-class tax increase, the Warren campaign is saying average Americans will actually get money back:

Remember when Barack Obama promised the average middle-class family would save $2,500 a year on insurance premiums? This promise is like that on steroids, and then some:

Tags: 2020 campaignElizabeth Warrenhealth caremedicare for all