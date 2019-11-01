Today Elizabeth Warren announced her $52 trillion — TRILLION — “Medicare for All” plan, and she claims it won’t even require an increase in middle-class taxes:

‘This is lunacy’! For SOME reason people are skeptical that Elizabeth Warren $52 trillion health care plan wouldn’t raise middle class taxes https://t.co/fEtLnQsJfM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 1, 2019

But wait, there’s more! In addition to no middle-class tax increase, the Warren campaign is saying average Americans will actually get money back:

I just released my plan to pay for #MedicareForAll. It puts $11 trillion back in the pockets of American families, and doesn’t raise taxes on the middle class by even a cent. Here’s how we’re going to get it done: pic.twitter.com/GnPjZA0PFT — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 1, 2019

Not only can we fund #MedicareforAll without raising taxes on middle class Americans—we can put real money back in their pockets in the process! Find out how: https://t.co/BZ4Oo9nl6k https://t.co/XNGlIknPru — Ben O'Keefe (@benjaminokeefe) November 1, 2019

Let's be crystal clear: @ewarren's #MedicareForAll plan won't raise taxes on middle class families by a single penny. Instead, it will put money BACK in their pockets. https://t.co/v6FpPglEYy — Alexis Krieg (@alexis_krieg) November 1, 2019

Remember when Barack Obama promised the average middle-class family would save $2,500 a year on insurance premiums? This promise is like that on steroids, and then some:

