Today Elizabeth Warren announced her $52 trillion — TRILLION — “Medicare for All” plan, and she claims it won’t even require an increase in middle-class taxes:
‘This is lunacy’! For SOME reason people are skeptical that Elizabeth Warren $52 trillion health care plan wouldn’t raise middle class taxes https://t.co/fEtLnQsJfM
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 1, 2019
.@pdoocy breaks down Sen. Warren's $52 trillion dollar medicare-fore-all plan. pic.twitter.com/kEqWu7dUE1
— The Daily Briefing (@dailybriefing) November 1, 2019
But wait, there’s more! In addition to no middle-class tax increase, the Warren campaign is saying average Americans will actually get money back:
I just released my plan to pay for #MedicareForAll. It puts $11 trillion back in the pockets of American families, and doesn’t raise taxes on the middle class by even a cent. Here’s how we’re going to get it done: pic.twitter.com/GnPjZA0PFT
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 1, 2019
Not only can we fund #MedicareforAll without raising taxes on middle class Americans—we can put real money back in their pockets in the process!
Find out how: https://t.co/BZ4Oo9nl6k https://t.co/XNGlIknPru
— Ben O'Keefe (@benjaminokeefe) November 1, 2019
Let's be crystal clear: @ewarren's #MedicareForAll plan won't raise taxes on middle class families by a single penny. Instead, it will put money BACK in their pockets. https://t.co/v6FpPglEYy
— Alexis Krieg (@alexis_krieg) November 1, 2019
Remember when Barack Obama promised the average middle-class family would save $2,500 a year on insurance premiums? This promise is like that on steroids, and then some:
— Ozark Finesse Guy (probably) (@OzarkFinesseGuy) November 1, 2019
Let's be crystal clear: you are demonstrably insane
— KEE (@superbucks2050) November 1, 2019
MASSIVE lie from noted fraud Elizabeth Warren's campaign about her government takeover of health care.
Warren's $8.8 TRILLION payroll tax increase alone would directly hurt middle-class workers. https://t.co/DuPwCQ6tik
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 1, 2019