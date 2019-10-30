Former first lady Michelle Obama this week made some observations along racial lines… again. This time her comments had to do with how she thinks “white folks” are still afraid to live in proximity to black people:

"As we moved in, white folks moved out because they were afraid of what our families represented." — @MichelleObama said at the Obama Foundation Summit.https://t.co/Zh6gE0lk1q — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 29, 2019

Michelle Obama says white Americans 'still running' from black neighbors https://t.co/O5UFiizcMo — The Guardian (@guardian) October 30, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

Michelle Obama spoke out against “white flight” in a recent interview, saying she experienced it as a kid and that it remains a problem. “As families like ours — upstanding families like ours who were doing everything we were supposed to do and better — as we moved in, white folks moved out because they were afraid of what our families represented,” the former first lady said Tuesday at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. “I want to remind white folks that y’all were running from us … This family, with all the values that you read about, you were running from us. And you’re still running because we’re no different than the immigrant families that are moving in,” she continued.

She’s free to believe whatever she wants, but based on personal behavior people are thinking Michelle Obama might be the wrong person to push that message:

Did she give this interview from her mansion in Martha’s Vineyard? — Eric (@usc8385) October 30, 2019

Great question!

Said the owner of a 15 million dollar estate on MV! — Jack Gallup (@AverageDuffer) October 30, 2019

And that is their 3rd home! Wonder how many “white folks” are going to move from mv!!! Lmbo — Jodyb01 (@JRock50) October 30, 2019

She just bought a house on Martha’s Vineyard…. https://t.co/fPEN5UwbPm — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) October 30, 2019

She says from Martha's Vineyard. https://t.co/zlM9U1e7Ae — Brian Jarrell (@brianjjarrell) October 30, 2019

Now that the Obamas have money, they've bought a house — not on Chicago's Southside, but…. Martha's Vineyard. https://t.co/U8dRKYiQyM — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) October 30, 2019

So the Obamas combatted this by…buying property on Martha's Vineyard, where 90% of residents are white? — Joanna (@castlesburning) October 30, 2019

What were you running. From when you bought mansion in Martha’s Vineyard? — coach-Flowers (@FlowersCoach) October 30, 2019

Well isn’t that special.

***

Related:

‘That’s not activism’: Barack Obama (yes, that one) speaks some truth on cancel culture and wokeness