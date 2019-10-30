Former first lady Michelle Obama this week made some observations along racial lines… again. This time her comments had to do with how she thinks “white folks” are still afraid to live in proximity to black people:

From the Washington Examiner:

Michelle Obama spoke out against “white flight” in a recent interview, saying she experienced it as a kid and that it remains a problem.

“As families like ours — upstanding families like ours who were doing everything we were supposed to do and better — as we moved in, white folks moved out because they were afraid of what our families represented,” the former first lady said Tuesday at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago.

“I want to remind white folks that y’all were running from us … This family, with all the values that you read about, you were running from us. And you’re still running because we’re no different than the immigrant families that are moving in,” she continued.

She’s free to believe whatever she wants, but based on personal behavior people are thinking Michelle Obama might be the wrong person to push that message:

Trending

Great question!

Well isn’t that special.

***

Related:

‘That’s not activism’: Barack Obama (yes, that one) speaks some truth on cancel culture and wokeness

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaMartha's VineyardMichelle Obama