From the look of these reports, Barack and Michelle Obama’s summer vacations are about to get a little more comfortable:

Barack and Michelle Obama Buying Mega-Mansion in Martha's Vineyard https://t.co/TRoFK2eeV4 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 22, 2019

Perfect.

People who believe carbon is killing the planet want to live in 10,000 sq ft mansion with massive carbon footprint. Sounds about right.https://t.co/uD0Yj5AB7y — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) August 22, 2019

From TMZ:

Multiple island sources tell us the Obamas are in escrow for the estate owned by Boston Celtics owner, Wyc Grousbeck. The former Prez and First Lady have been renting the house this summer and loved it so much, we’ve learned they made an offer. The property is listed at $14,850,000. Our sources say they’re paying less, but we don’t know how much.

And with that, some of President Obama’s classic quotes about wealth and climate change made a resurgence:

Obama, 2008: "When you spread the wealth around, it's good for everybody" Obama, 2010: "At a certain point, you've made enough money" Obama, 2019: "I'll take the $15 million Martha's Vineyard mansion on 29 beachfront acres" https://t.co/VVbdAkaq0G — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) August 22, 2019

Aren’t the Obama’s the ones who said at a certain point you have made enough money? They also want to tax others more than they are willing to pay themselves. — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 22, 2019

At some point you have made enough money – Barack Obama https://t.co/LZEPcur476 — D'orecle (@OkunlolaOre) August 22, 2019

"Spread the wealth around" to himself — King of the Kleurlinge (@ClintonDillion1) August 22, 2019

Why in the world would Obama want to spend that kind of money on something that’s going to be underwater in a very short time, according to Democrats?

What better place to stage the new HQ to stop the oceans from rising! https://t.co/4SducZQnD9 — John Drogin (@JohnDrogin) August 22, 2019

$15M estate on an island? Good thing he stopped the waters from rising. https://t.co/JdhjFBKD9w — Alex P Keaton (@I_Hate_Hippies) August 22, 2019

Whew!