From the look of these reports, Barack and Michelle Obama’s summer vacations are about to get a little more comfortable:

From TMZ:

Multiple island sources tell us the Obamas are in escrow for the estate owned by Boston Celtics owner, Wyc Grousbeck. The former Prez and First Lady have been renting the house this summer and loved it so much, we’ve learned they made an offer. The property is listed at $14,850,000. Our sources say they’re paying less, but we don’t know how much.

And with that, some of President Obama’s classic quotes about wealth and climate change made a resurgence:

Why in the world would Obama want to spend that kind of money on something that’s going to be underwater in a very short time, according to Democrats?

