We believe strongly in giving credit where credit is due, and Barack Obama (yes, really) deserves credit for this:

WATCH: President Obama slams online cancel culture: "This idea of purity and you're never compromised and you're always politically woke, and all that stuff — you should get over that quickly." pic.twitter.com/lWnE9Zk7Na — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 30, 2019

Now, to be fair, Barack Obama has cast plenty of stones. He’s been plenty judgmental about people with whom he disagrees and has gotten pissy with people who haven’t spit-shined his boots. But that said, he’s not wrong here.

