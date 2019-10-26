Yesterday, Kamala Harris announced that she’d be skipping the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College because Trump was given an award for his criminal justice efforts and said she’d be holding her own separate event:

I won't be complicit in papering over Trump's record. pic.twitter.com/eF27XpaRZy — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 26, 2019

President Trump responded this morning by calling Harris a “failing presidential candidate” and defending his own record from Dem criticism.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris Changes Plan and Now WILL Speak at Criminal Justice Forum After Sponsor That Awarded Trump Is Removed https://t.co/vrNyoYerFX — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 26, 2019

2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris had refused to attend a criminal justice forum in protest of an award it was giving to Pres. Trump for criminal justice reform. But she spoke there today and explained what changed her mind. https://t.co/EeeDLzQ1JP — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 26, 2019

Sen. Harris rejoins criminal justice forum following the removal of the event's sponsor that had given President Trump a "Bipartisan Justice Award." https://t.co/AF06exByoD — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2019

Well isn’t that something.

