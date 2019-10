Yesterday, Kamala Harris announced that sheโ€™d be skipping the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College because Trump was given an award for his criminal justice efforts and said she’d be holding her own separate event:

I won't be complicit in papering over Trump's record. pic.twitter.com/eF27XpaRZy — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 26, 2019

President Trump responded this morning by calling Harris a “failing presidential candidate” and defending his own record from Dem criticism.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris Changes Plan and Now WILL Speak at Criminal Justice Forum After Sponsor That Awarded Trump Is Removed https://t.co/vrNyoYerFX — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 26, 2019

2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris had refused to attend a criminal justice forum in protest of an award it was giving to Pres. Trump for criminal justice reform. But she spoke there today and explained what changed her mind. https://t.co/EeeDLzQ1JP — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 26, 2019

Sen. Harris rejoins criminal justice forum following the removal of the event's sponsor that had given President Trump a "Bipartisan Justice Award." https://t.co/AF06exByoD — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2019

After Trump mocked her little boycott. https://t.co/9860roNlDL — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) October 26, 2019