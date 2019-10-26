Yesterday, Kamala Harris announced that she’d be skipping the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College because Trump was given an award for his criminal justice efforts and said she’d be holding her own separate event:

President Trump responded this morning by calling Harris a “failing presidential candidate” and defending his own record from Dem criticism.

Trending

Well isn’t that something.

All of them?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignDonald TrumpKamala Harris